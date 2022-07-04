World Chocolate Day 2022: How To Prepare Homemade Chocolate Syrup

A day is not enough to celebrate with chocolates; however, World Chocolate Day, which falls on 7 July, gives us a good reason to celebrate the day with this healthy, flavourful and much-loved food item.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research, chocolates, regarded as "Food of the Gods", have many physical and psychological properties such as maintaining blood glucose levels, regulating blood pressure, lipid metabolism and reducing depressive symptoms like anxiety and depression. [1]

Here, we will discuss how to prepare chocolate syrup. It is an easy to make recipe and can be prepared with only a handful of ingredients. One can add chocolate syrup to milk, ice creams, pancakes or waffles, and also use it while preparing cookies or cakes.

Take a look at the recipe.

How To Prepare Chocolate Syrup

