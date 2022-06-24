How To Prepare Heart-Healthy And Iron-Rich Buckwheat And Vegetable Khichdi

Buckwheat (kuttu) is a highly-nutritious superfood that may help improve heart health, manage diabetes, promote weight loss and prevent iron deficiency in the body. It is a good source of protein, fibre, iron, potassium, calcium, selenium, manganese, folate, vitamin B complex and magnesium. [1]

A khichdi made with buckwheat seeds (as it is not a true grain but the seeds of a plant) and vegetables, along with aromatic spices could be a healthy and delicious meal option, especially for people with heart diseases and anaemia.

Here is the recipe for buckwheat and vegetable khichadi.

How To Prepare Buckwheat And Vegetable Khichdi

