How To Prepare Healthy And Crispy Homemade Vegetable Patties

When it comes to a healthy appetizer, vegetable patties are considered at the top of the list. They are delicious, flavourful and stuffed with healthy vegetables like green beans, peas, carrots, tomatoes and potatoes.

Vegetable patties make for a nutritious vegan snack that contains lots of proteins, vitamins and minerals and is very low in fat. You can pair the patties with an evening tea or with hummus or can use them as a stuffing for burgers.

Here is the recipe for vegetable patties. Take a look and do try it at home.

How To Prepare Vegetable Patties

