Raksha Bandhan Recipe: How To Prepare Gulab Jamun From Sweet Potatoes

Raksha Bandhan is a day to celebrate the sweet bond between brothers and sisters. Sweets help enhance the importance of the day and bring a cheerful smile to everyone's face. As this year's Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, people may be looking for some easy to prepare and less time taking sweet recipes.

Here is the recipe for gulab jamuns made with sweet potatoes. From the usual gulab jamuns which we prepare, this recipe is a bit different in both ingredients and taste. You can yourself taste the jamuns after preparing it and experience its yummy flavour and texture that cause it to melt in the mouth.

How To Prepare Gulab Jamun From Sweet Potatoes

A Unique Recipe Idea This Raksha Bandhan: How To Prepare Gulab Jamun From Sweet Potatoes