Mor Kali (Mor Koozh) is a very ancient and forgotten recipe with an antique value attached to it. Probably our forefathers would relate to it and definitely prepare the most authentic version for those times.

As times roll, we make practical variations to the recipe to make the taste agreeable to the modern palate. Butter milk and rice flour are very common ingredients always found in the kitchen and light on the purse. Mor Kali is a dish that can use these ingredients to make upma or square pieces n a jiffy. If you want it crisper and crunchier, you could keep them longer on the slow flame before removing the final product from the gas.

This dish appeals to the current generation as well as the taste is something refreshing and delicious at the same time. Curd Chillies will only enhance its taste. If you want alternatives, you can dilute the dosa idly batter with water or curds and try preparing Mor Kali. You can grind coconut with red and green chilies and add to the batter. You can replace rice flour with Rava.

How To Prepare Forgotten Yet Very Delicoius Mor Kali Recipe