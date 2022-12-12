Gobi Bharwan, otherwise known as Gobi Musallam is of Mughlai descent and has a history that extends back to the Delhi Sultanate. The only difference is the addition of whole Gobi that demarcates it from other usual Gobi gravies and curries.

Musallam means whole and Gobi means cauliflower. The cauliflower head is blanched and soaked in a creamy rich sauce. It deserves a special place on the festive menu for its rich buttery properties.

It is a cream-enriched gravy that combines the tangy and creamy goodness of onion, tomato, cashews, yoghurt, and a few basic spices. Attractive due to its unique shape, on the table, this is bound to attract hungry glances and connoisseurs instantly. A good recipe choice for the holiday season, this cauliflower recipe looks and smells far above average. The Decadent makhana curry with its decadent yet delectable creamy layers serves as a fantastic accompaniment to the Cauliflower tailor-made for your tastebuds every inch of the way down to your gullet. Serve it with sauce, naan, salad, or rice.

How To Prepare Flavour-Dripping Gobi Bharwan Recipe