How To Prepare Flavour-Dripping Gobi Bharwan Recipe

Gobi Bharwan, otherwise known as Gobi Musallam is of Mughlai descent and has a history that extends back to the Delhi Sultanate. The only difference is the addition of whole Gobi that demarcates it from other usual Gobi gravies and curries.
Musallam means whole and Gobi means cauliflower. The cauliflower head is blanched and soaked in a creamy rich sauce. It deserves a special place on the festive menu for its rich buttery properties.
It is a cream-enriched gravy that combines the tangy and creamy goodness of onion, tomato, cashews, yoghurt, and a few basic spices. Attractive due to its unique shape, on the table, this is bound to attract hungry glances and connoisseurs instantly. A good recipe choice for the holiday season, this cauliflower recipe looks and smells far above average. The Decadent makhana curry with its decadent yet delectable creamy layers serves as a fantastic accompaniment to the Cauliflower tailor-made for your tastebuds every inch of the way down to your gullet. Serve it with sauce, naan, salad, or rice.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Main Course
Serves: 8
- Tomato chopped-2
- Curd-3 tbsp
- Chilli powder-2 tsp
- Turmeric powder (haldi)- 1/4 tsp
- Dhaniya powder-1/2 tsp
- Garam masala powder-1/4 tsp
- Aamchoor- 1/4 tsp
- Whole cauliflowers- 2 pieces
- Tejpatta-1
- Lavang-2
- Jeera-1/4 tsp
- Onion grated-3
- Ginger-garlic paste-2 tbsp
- Salt to taste
- Potato wedges (fried)-2 pieces
- Oil- 3 tbsp
- Coriander leaves and green chilli- For garnishing
1. Chop off the stem in the middle portion of the cauliflowers. Blanch them till soft in hot water to which a bit of Salt, turmeric are added.
2. In a wok, pour some oil, add Tej Patta, lavang, and jeera.
3. Now add the ingredients, one by one, and stir fry them for a while. Add them while it is on low flame.
4. Add onions, Ginger garlic paste, tomato cubes, salt, and masala powders. Fry it again on a low flame.
5. Now add Curd and wait till the oil separates.
6. Add a little water and simmer till you reach a thick consistency.
7. Shove a little of this gravy in between the cauliflower florets and stems.
8. Add potato wedges and some water to the gravy that is boiling over, to achieve a better consistency
9. Stuffed cauliflower is to be placed now in a baking dish, upon which gravy has to be slowly poured to cover the cauliflower head and heat in the microwave for 3 minutes.
10. Garnish with Coriander leaves and Green Chilli.
- People - 8
- One serving - 161 cals
- Potassium - 386 mg
- Cholesterol - 0 mg
- Calcium - 2.8 gm