How To Prepare Authentic Homemade Pizza Margherita Recipe


Basically known as a Neapolitan pizza, from the Italian Naples, and made with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, garlic, fresh basil, and extra-virgin olive oil, the Pizza Margherita is an much advanced version of the basic cheese pizza that rises up layers of cheese as you bite into them. Pizza Margherita has an interesting background.

The toppings of Red Tomato, white Mozzarella, and green basil, represent the colours in the Italian flag. Actually, this was discovered in honour of the Italian unification and Italy queen, Queen Margherita In June 1889 by a Pizzeria brand's chef. It comes with fresh mozzarella which has more liquid than the regular one.

The main distinction is that Margherita pizza is made with fresh mozzarella, which contains more liquid than regular mozzarella. Every time you prepare, you need fresh stock of tomatoes and basil.

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
10M
Total Time
20 Mins

Recipe By: Boldsky

Recipe Type: Italian/maincourse

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • ½ cup Pizza Sauce

    200 grams fresh mozzarella cheese

    vegetarian parmesan cheese - as required

    20 to 25 basil (fresh) or add as required, optional

    dried oregano - as required (optional)

    red chili flakes - as required (optional)

How to Prepare

  • Preparing The Dough

    1) Mix instant yeast sugar and water in a bowl thoroughly.

    2) To this, mix in the whole wheat flour, salt, olive oil and lemon juice.

    3) Knead the dough for a good length of time.

    4) The dough should turn out to be soft and pliable.

    5) Sprinkle some water all over the dough and cover it with kitchen towel, and wait for 1 hour until the dough expands in volume.

    6) Knead the dough lightly and sprinkle olive oil before placing them in the store box.

    Assembling

    1) Preheat the oven to its highest temperature.

    2) Grease a 9-inch tray with some extra virgin olive oil and flour, or semolina or cornflour.

    3) Make medium sized balls and sprinkle some flour on the dough, roll it into a pizza with 0.3 to 0.5 cm thickness.

    4) Place the pizza in the greased tray and spread pizza sauce.

    5) Now top with mozzarella cheese.

    Baking

    1) Bake the pizza for 10 to 15 minutes until it acquires a golden base and till the cheese melts.

    2) Top with some basil leaves.

    3) Optionally, you can add dried oregano. Drizzle some olive oil on the pizza before serving.

Instructions
Nutritional Information
  • People - 4
  • Energy - 466 cal
  • Protein - 16.4 g
  • Carbohydrates - 43.4 g

