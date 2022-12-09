Basically known as a Neapolitan pizza, from the Italian Naples, and made with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, garlic, fresh basil, and extra-virgin olive oil, the Pizza Margherita is an much advanced version of the basic cheese pizza that rises up layers of cheese as you bite into them. Pizza Margherita has an interesting background.

The toppings of Red Tomato, white Mozzarella, and green basil, represent the colours in the Italian flag. Actually, this was discovered in honour of the Italian unification and Italy queen, Queen Margherita In June 1889 by a Pizzeria brand's chef. It comes with fresh mozzarella which has more liquid than the regular one.

How To Prepare Authentic Homemade Pizza Margherita Recipe