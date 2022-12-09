How To Prepare Authentic Homemade Pizza Margherita Recipe

Basically known as a Neapolitan pizza, from the Italian Naples, and made with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, garlic, fresh basil, and extra-virgin olive oil, the Pizza Margherita is an much advanced version of the basic cheese pizza that rises up layers of cheese as you bite into them. Pizza Margherita has an interesting background.
The toppings of Red Tomato, white Mozzarella, and green basil, represent the colours in the Italian flag. Actually, this was discovered in honour of the Italian unification and Italy queen, Queen Margherita In June 1889 by a Pizzeria brand's chef. It comes with fresh mozzarella which has more liquid than the regular one.
The main distinction is that Margherita pizza is made with fresh mozzarella, which contains more liquid than regular mozzarella. Every time you prepare, you need fresh stock of tomatoes and basil.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Italian/maincourse
Serves: 4
½ cup Pizza Sauce
200 grams fresh mozzarella cheese
vegetarian parmesan cheese - as required
20 to 25 basil (fresh) or add as required, optional
dried oregano - as required (optional)
red chili flakes - as required (optional)
Preparing The Dough
1) Mix instant yeast sugar and water in a bowl thoroughly.
2) To this, mix in the whole wheat flour, salt, olive oil and lemon juice.
3) Knead the dough for a good length of time.
4) The dough should turn out to be soft and pliable.
5) Sprinkle some water all over the dough and cover it with kitchen towel, and wait for 1 hour until the dough expands in volume.
6) Knead the dough lightly and sprinkle olive oil before placing them in the store box.
Assembling
1) Preheat the oven to its highest temperature.
2) Grease a 9-inch tray with some extra virgin olive oil and flour, or semolina or cornflour.
3) Make medium sized balls and sprinkle some flour on the dough, roll it into a pizza with 0.3 to 0.5 cm thickness.
4) Place the pizza in the greased tray and spread pizza sauce.
5) Now top with mozzarella cheese.
Baking
1) Bake the pizza for 10 to 15 minutes until it acquires a golden base and till the cheese melts.
2) Top with some basil leaves.
3) Optionally, you can add dried oregano. Drizzle some olive oil on the pizza before serving.
- People - 4
- Energy - 466 cal
- Protein - 16.4 g
- Carbohydrates - 43.4 g