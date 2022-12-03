Bruschetta, an antipasto dish, is a gift to Indian cookery from Italy chat is usually made of grilled bread rubbed with garlic, and topped with olive oil and salt. Prepared using a brustolina grill, it can accommodate varieties of toppings of vegetables cured meat or cheese. If this kind of bread is not available in nearby shops, plain biscuits are a better substitute.

Aloo channa chaat is very popular and can be added to almost any suitable dish and savoured. A preferred chat recipe over many decades, the Aloo Channa Chaat, can be ideally topped on sweet and salty biscuits. This is a unique starter or appetiser recipe that even your kids will love as an evening snack. This recipe can be customised according to your taste and preferences.

How To Prepare Authentic And Best Bruschetta Recipe

