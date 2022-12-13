On any busy day, when you are just getting ready for work be it at home or office, sitting in front of the dining table, you yearn for something nicer to accompany the staple idlis and doses that usually adorn the daily menu. Chutney is perfect for this occasion as it answers your woes perfectly. This is a recipe that tastes fantastic not only on a busy day but on all the days.

Chutneys are the best accompaniments to rice, roti, idly or dose any day and you never get bored with the repetition. Dal roasted to perfection, with some chilies and curry leaves thrown in and that overpowering aroma of Hing, are enough to keep you glued to your seat and devouring them, The best way to consume it would with hot rice, with a spoon of this chutney and one or two spoons of coconut oil. You can never get bored with a chutney like this. On the days gravy is not left over, you can use this chutney with rice, mix it and savour the taste explosion and aromatic bliss inside your mouth.

How to Prepare an aromatic Fiery Curry Leaves Chutney

