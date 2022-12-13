Advertisement
How to Prepare an aromatic Fiery Curry Leaves Chutney


On any busy day, when you are just getting ready for work be it at home or office, sitting in front of the dining table, you yearn for something nicer to accompany the staple idlis and doses that usually adorn the daily menu. Chutney is perfect for this occasion as it answers your woes perfectly. This is a recipe that tastes fantastic not only on a busy day but on all the days.

Chutneys are the best accompaniments to rice, roti, idly or dose any day and you never get bored with the repetition. Dal roasted to perfection, with some chilies and curry leaves thrown in and that overpowering aroma of Hing, are enough to keep you glued to your seat and devouring them, The best way to consume it would with hot rice, with a spoon of this chutney and one or two spoons of coconut oil. You can never get bored with a chutney like this. On the days gravy is not left over, you can use this chutney with rice, mix it and savour the taste explosion and aromatic bliss inside your mouth.

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10M
Total Time
15 Mins

Recipe By: Boldsky

Recipe Type: Side dish/breakfast/lunch

Serves: 1 Bowl

Ingredients

  • Tuvar Dal / Togari Bele-1/4 cup

    Coconut, grated-1/2 cup

    Red Chilli, Byadagi + Guntur - 6-8 nos

    Few Curry Leaves

    Hing-1/4 tsp

    Tamarind -a small lemon size

    Little Jaggery

    Salt to taste

    Coconut oil, for roasting-1 tsp

    For seasoning

    Mustard-1 tsp

    Coconut oil-1-2 tsp Oil

    Few Curry Leaves

How to Prepare
    • On medium heat, in a teaspoon of oil, fry Toor dal, chillies and curry leaves.
    • Add hing when the dal is crisp and golden.
    • Blend roasted spices with coconut, tamarind, jaggery and salt with little water in a mixie till a little coarse and not too smooth. It tastes better that way.
    • Temper the chutney with mustard and curry leaves.
Instructions
Nutritional Information
  • People - 1
  • per serving - 16 cals
  • Fat - 36g
  • Protein - 15g
  • Carbs - 30g
  • Fiber - 16g

