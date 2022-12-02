Chutneys are ideal accompaniments to curry dishes. Onion based chutneys lend a delicious dimension to any south Indian snacks and breakfast items they are added in. The flavour is amazing with spicy curries. Sometimes, people even savour it by dipping biscuits in the chutney.

Raw onion chutney is made using red onions and spices and usually served as a side dish to idly, dose, upma, or Pongal. Pearl onions are an excellent taste enhancing option to use instead of the usual large onions. This chutney also happens to be the main ingredient in the masala dosa preparation.

You can also add in roasted cumin powder or roasted garlic to double up the taste. As a substitute to pearl onions, Shallots would be your perfect bet to bring out the goodness of an onion chutney as they are sweeter with a subtle flavour. This one is a total crowd pleaser when served with snacks and can be prepared even if you have a busy schedule. Get the recipe here.

How To Prepare A Sweet And Sour Onion Chutney Recipe

How to Prepare Onion Chutney Recipe