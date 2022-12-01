A south Indian curry is never complete unless complemented by the aromatic curry leaves. Used as main tadka ingredients they are one of the preferred choices when it comes to seasoning in South Indian dishes. They have innumerable health benefits and gastronomical uses. The wet chutneys and chutney powders never taste authentic unless we add adequate amounts of Curry leaves while grinding.

Apart from being antidiabetic, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory the good old curry leaf also imparts lustre to your hair, when you consume them raw. Usually, it is served along with Idli and Dosa as a side dish or even steamed rice with a dollop of ghee. They are a rich source of iron, calcium, and fibre and help the digestive process.

Try this popular recipe using curry leaves and include it in your daily breakfast regimen whenever you can. This is something that is tasty and healthy. Check out the recipe here.

How To Prepare A Sizzling Hot Curry Leaves Chutney Powder Recipe

