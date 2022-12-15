How to Prepare A Piquant Spicy Tuvar Dal Recipe

Gujarati Tuvar dal hardly requires any effort and with essential ingredients like onion, tomato, and certain basic spices, it can be prepared without compromising on the taste and flavour. Pressure cook this with tomatoes and onions and temper with some aromatic spices and it is ready to eat. With so many healthy ingredients, for example, onion for immunity and tomato for heart health, it works on our heath at the same time.

Used everywhere, as sambar in south india and as dal in north india, and as an important ingredients for some sweet delicacies, tuvar dal with its thick consistency easily is termed as king of dals, although it takes more time than masoor dal to cook.

How to Prepare a piquant spicy Tuvar Dal