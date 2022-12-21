How To Prepare A Nutritious Ragi Laddu With Dry Fruits Recipe

Appearances are deceptive and Ragi Laddu is no exception to it. Though on the outside, it looks dark, unwelcome, and unappetising, the benefits it yields after it is digested is something you should experience and then tell. It can be made kid friendly as well.

For instance, you could give them the Ragi laddu which is awesome both on taste and health quotient. It is a dessert that is primarily made of ragi sugar, ghee and nuts. Ragi Laddu is high on nutrients, iron rich, and dense on calcium. It is actually a wonder medicine that assists physical growth in children. This can be something you can consume without guilt of piling up layers on your midriff.

Earlier known as poor man's grain, which is a part of his daily meal, we need to credit the innovative minds that brought in host of uses for the grand old ragi. Ragi not only boosts immunity but strengthens your bones. An excellent weight loss aid, and diabetic friendly, the Ragi keeps you cool during summers, and stops cardiac diseases in their tracks.

How To Prepare A Nutritious Kid Friendly Ragi Laddu With Dry Fruits Recipe