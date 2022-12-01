Advertisement
How to prepare A Lemon Ginger Rasam Recipe


The only last resort to go to, while being ravenously hungry, especially during monsoons, is the traditional favourite of Rasam, which comes in many varieties. The long pepper rasam also has a therapeutic side to it as it combats cold, cough and other monsoon allergies.

Lemon ginger rasam is a recipe that combines the tasty and healthy benefits of a rasam in its entirety and is loved by all age groups and suits mostly all taste preferences. Unlike other rasam, tamarind is not added during cooking as it already has lemon, the souring agent. With ground spices and tur dal providing density to the soup/rasam, lemon rasam has a particularly soothing effect on our bodies.

Highly effective on colds and coughs, it comforts and nourishes you at the same time. It may not be full-bodied as other versions of soups and may be thinner in consistency, but it is super nutritious. Lemon ginger Rasam is easy to prepare, uses few ingredients, is nutritious and is vegan as well. Check out the recipe here.

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
15M
Total Time
30 Mins

Recipe By: Boldsky

Recipe Type: Main course/ South Indian vegan

Serves: 3

Ingredients

  • Tuvar Or Moong Dal- ½ cup

    Tomatoes (Medium Chopped)- 1-2 pieces

    Split Green Chillies-2-3 pieces

    Ginger- ½ inch

    Chopped Coriander-2 tsp

    Turmeric- ¼ tsp

    Lime Juice- 1 tbsp

    Salt and Pepper

    Seasoning:

    Ghee - 2 tsp

    Mustard- ½ tsp

    Jeera- half tsp

    Curry leaf- 1 spring

How to Prepare

  • 1. Boil dal with Turmeric in water and keep it aside.

    2. When cooked, add 1-1/2 cups of water and churn till it has a smooth consistency.

    3. Heat ghee. Add seasoning, add chillies, ginger, and tomatoes. Fry for one minute.

    4. Add half a cup of water, salt and half of the chopped coriander.

    5. Cook till tomatoes are soft.

    6. Dilute with water, and add more salt and pepper.

    7. Add dal and heat till boiling point.

    8. Remove and add lime juice and the rest of the chopped coriander.

    9. Serve very hot along with rice.

Instructions
Nutritional Information
  • People - 3
  • Calories - 133 Calories
  • Fat - 5g
  • Potassium - 240mg
  • Carbohydrates - 17g
  • Sugar - 2g
  • Protein - 5g
  • Fiber - 7g

