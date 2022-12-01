The only last resort to go to, while being ravenously hungry, especially during monsoons, is the traditional favourite of Rasam, which comes in many varieties. The long pepper rasam also has a therapeutic side to it as it combats cold, cough and other monsoon allergies.

Lemon ginger rasam is a recipe that combines the tasty and healthy benefits of a rasam in its entirety and is loved by all age groups and suits mostly all taste preferences. Unlike other rasam, tamarind is not added during cooking as it already has lemon, the souring agent. With ground spices and tur dal providing density to the soup/rasam, lemon rasam has a particularly soothing effect on our bodies.

Highly effective on colds and coughs, it comforts and nourishes you at the same time. It may not be full-bodied as other versions of soups and may be thinner in consistency, but it is super nutritious. Lemon ginger Rasam is easy to prepare, uses few ingredients, is nutritious and is vegan as well. Check out the recipe here.

How to prepare A Lemon Ginger Rasam Recipe

