Idlis, has always been a top selling dish specially featured in varieties of flavours and shapes in South Indian Restaurants. Tawa Idly is a popular idly variant that is morphed to suit all palates in the restaurants. Left over idlis are a great choice to pick especially when you are serving it as evening snack or breakfast.
Idly is steam cooked, healthy, appetising and open to many variations. For those who find the idly a little bland for their tastes, here comes the tawa tossed idly, along with capsicum, onion, tomatoes, peas and spice powders that fan your appetite to have more and more.
How To Prepare A Hot Spicy Tawa Idly recipe With A North Indian Twist
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: breakfast/vegetarian
Serves: 2
- Measuring cup used 1 cup = 250ml
- Idli-6
- Onionfinely chopped-¼cup
- Coriander leavesfinely chopped-2tablespoons
- Fewcurry leaves
- Pav Bhaji Masala -2tablespoons
- Butter(or ghee)- 2tablespoons
Pour butter/ghee into a tawa and heat it. Add to the melted butter, some onion cubes. Coriander and curry leaves. And saute for a while.
1. Add Pav Bhaji Masala to this above mix and saute well for a while on sim flame.
2. Toss the idli pieces in this masala till the masala gets coated on sides of the idli pieces. All the pieces to roast a bit. Fresh idli pieces are best avoided as they crumble easily when tossed. You can also add the idly podi that is available in most of the South stores.
3. Have some coconut chutney prepared well in advance to accompany the Spicy tawa idly.
- People - 2
- Calories - 21kcal
- Fat - 1g
- Protein - 1g
- Carbohydrates - 3g
- Cholesterol - 2mg
- Sugar - 2g
- Fiber - 1g