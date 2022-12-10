Idlis, has always been a top selling dish specially featured in varieties of flavours and shapes in South Indian Restaurants. Tawa Idly is a popular idly variant that is morphed to suit all palates in the restaurants. Left over idlis are a great choice to pick especially when you are serving it as evening snack or breakfast.

Idly is steam cooked, healthy, appetising and open to many variations. For those who find the idly a little bland for their tastes, here comes the tawa tossed idly, along with capsicum, onion, tomatoes, peas and spice powders that fan your appetite to have more and more.

How To Prepare A Hot Spicy Tawa Idly recipe With A North Indian Twist

How To Prepare A Hot Spicy Tawa Idly recipe With A North Indian Twist