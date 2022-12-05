This Mughal-origin dish is a total crowd-pleaser and is liked by all, especially in India. Immensely popular in North Indian restaurants, it is not too spicy and quite easy to prepare at home. Indian cottage cheese or Paneer is a popular ingredient in Indian cuisine.

This preparation is on the higher side of calories but can be prepared once in a while, during occasions that call for elaborate and rich cuisine. Although calorie laden and rich, it is extremely easy to make as most of the required ingredients are available at home. We will be sharing the Mughlai Shahi Paneer recipe that is ideal for all festive seasons.

If you find cashews very costly, you have a choice. Substitute them with curds, fresh cream or even onion and tomato puree. Also, if you love to use yoghurt instead of tomatoes, you can add that too in this curry. In case you like your gravy to be tangy you could use tomatoes. Saffron and turmeric lend a rich colour and a unique aroma to the dish. preferred as a lunch or dinner recipe, Shahi paneer tastes awesome with puri, paratha or roti. Children especially find the taste of Shahi paneer very delectable. Know how to prepare restaurant-style Mughlai Shahi Paneer. Check out the recipe here.

How To Prepare A Delectable And Rich Mughlai Shahi Paneer Recipe

