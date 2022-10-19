Advertisement
Home » how to make vegan walnut date truffles recipe

Diwali 2022: How To Prepare Delicious Vegan No-Sugar Walnut Date Truffles


Diwali is not only the 'festival of lights', it is the time to drool over some delicious sweets and desserts. Not only we lit our house to welcome Goddess Laxmi, but we organise feasts to capture the happy spirit of the festival.

Also, sweets have always been an essential aspect of all festivities, but this can be a strict no-no for people suffering from diabetes, obesity, or even dental issues. Fret not, we are here to make sure that you have a healthy indulgence during this festive season, which will be absolutely guilt-free. Check out the delicious and easy Vegan Sugar-free Walnut And Date Truffles.

How To Prepare Date Truffles

Diwali 2022: How To Prepare Delicious Vegan No-Sugar Walnut Date Truffles
Diwali 2022: How To Prepare Delicious Vegan No-Sugar Walnut Date Truffles
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15M
Total Time
25 Mins

Recipe By: Boldsky

Recipe Type: Sweets

Serves: 10

Ingredients
    • Dates- 10-12 pieces
    • Hot water- 1 cup
    • Coffee - 2 tsp
    • Walnuts/Almonds- 3/4th Cup
    • Coconut- 2 tbsp shredded
    • Cocoa- 1tbsp
    • Dark Chocolate- 2 tbsp
    • Vanilla Essense
How to Prepare

  • 1. Deseed 10-12 dates and dry them a bit before preparing the truffle.

    2. Soak the dates in hot water and add 2 tsp coffee. Keep the mix aside for 15 minutes.

    3. In a food processor, add ¾ cup walnuts and grind it till it becomes a fine powder.

    4. Add 3 tbsp cocoa, 2 tbsp shredded coconut to the mix and also dark chocolate to give it a smooth and creamy texture.

    5. Process the mix till everything comes together and takes shape.

    6. Add refined, coconut oil or olive oil to your palm and make small balls.

    7. Lastly, you can roll them in either desiccated coconut or sprinkles.

Instructions
Nutritional Information
  • People - 10
  • Calories - 49
  • Protein - 6 g
  • Carbohydrates - 7 g
  • Fiber - 1 g

Advertisement

More SWEETS News

Read More About: sweets diwali 2022 diwali diwali recipes
Other articles published on October 19, 2022

Have a great day!
Read more...