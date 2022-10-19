Diwali 2022: How To Prepare Delicious Vegan No-Sugar Walnut Date Truffles

1. Deseed 10-12 dates and dry them a bit before preparing the truffle.

2. Soak the dates in hot water and add 2 tsp coffee. Keep the mix aside for 15 minutes.

3. In a food processor, add ¾ cup walnuts and grind it till it becomes a fine powder.

4. Add 3 tbsp cocoa, 2 tbsp shredded coconut to the mix and also dark chocolate to give it a smooth and creamy texture.

5. Process the mix till everything comes together and takes shape.

6. Add refined, coconut oil or olive oil to your palm and make small balls.

7. Lastly, you can roll them in either desiccated coconut or sprinkles.