How To Make Healthy No Sugar Modak Sweet Recipe

The oozing feel of sweetness when you sink your teeth into a bite of Modak actually inspires you to explore the cause behind it. The actual secret lies in the combined goodness of freshly grated coconut and sugar, while the outer soft shell is made from Makai flour mixed with Ragi flour to give it a soft texture. You can find two types of Modak, fried and steamed to perfection out of which steamed or Ikdiche Modak grabs more attention. Ukdiche modaks are made in the steamer pan and are prepared in large amounts during the Ganesh Chautrthi.

Modak, boasts of its own health benefits, including prevention of constipation. The ghee filling protects the stomach lining and help ease the bowel movment. Coconut has a lot of dietary Fibre that helps the smooth running of digestive system. It is mandatory to offer 21 modaks to Ganpati as 'bhog' as Ganesha has a special preference for Modak.

How To Make Healthy No Jaggery Modak Sweet Recipe