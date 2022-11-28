Healthy And Nutritous Khichdi With Dalia Recipe

It has been a lazy silent afternoon and you have only slept in snatches. As evening approaches, as any busy housewife, you think of the evening in terms of the recipe lists along with the menu that needs to be perfectly thought out.

Eating healthy is a good choice that you have consciously made off late. Well, whip up something that does not irritate your guts, with masalas lightly blended into the dish. Khichdi is an all-time favourite option, light on the stomach, health-friendly, with loaded flavours of dals and basic spices.

Think of variations If you find the regular moong dal khichdi a little boring. Try your skills with broken wheat, or bulger, barley, and oats for a change. This easy-to-make, nutritious anytime meal looks perfect as a breakfast, supper or dinner recipe. It may be a humble dish, I agree, but being humble and healthy is the best thing to be.

Khichdi is a little thicker than porridge, soothing on the palate, and easy to digest food which is primarily made of rice and dal. Apart from a bowl of curds, you really do not require any side dish to accompany this.

How To Prepare A Variation Of A Healthy Khichdi With Dalia

