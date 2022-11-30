Peanut butter, the very mention of it gets you asking for more. Considering that It is a bit pricey in the Indian markets, and your kids empty the entire bottle in a matter of minutes, you need to think of a better alternative, that does not mean unchecking the peanut butter from your shopping list. Thinking realistically, is it possible to prepare it at home without the least bit of compromising on the quality and taste?

We assure you it is ridiculously easy to make and comes with a few variations, you could try replacing peanuts with some other nut if you need a change in the usual flavour. The shelves of grocery stores will be usually stacked with three major varieties of peanut butter, namely -natural or organic, creamy or smooth and chunky or crunchy. Peanut butter comes loaded with nutrients, especially Vitamin E.

A research study, people who take this regularly are the last to develop heart disease and type 2 diabetes. For variation, add Honey, Maple Syrup or Agave to adjust the sweetness level, add spices like cinnamon and chilli powder for a tingling taste, add cocoa powder if you want a change, or add other nuts like cashews and almonds.

Homemade Recipes: Try This Healthy Peanut Butter Recipe (3 Flavour Variations)