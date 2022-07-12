The monsoon season has arrived; soups make for a great monsoon diet and of course, sitting in our cozy beds and enjoying a warm soup has its own pleasure. This amazing food can be made in a variety of styles. Not only do soups taste good, but they also help preserve our health from monsoon-related illnesses like cough and fever.

Here is a recipe for a healthy monsoon soup made with dill leaves and corn. Dill leaves are known to be used in Ayurveda since ancient times due to their benefits related to the gastrointestinal system. They are also used as sedatives, diuretics, antispasmodics and cholesterol-lowering herbs.

The combination of dill leaves and corn gives a unique flavour to the soup. Take a look at the recipe and try it at home this monsoon season.

Monsoon Soup Recipe For Good Health: How To Prepare Dill Leaves And Corn Soup