Ganesh Chaturthi Special: How To Prepare Lip-Smacking Gulab Jamun From Kerala Bananas

Gulab jamun is a famous dessert in both North and South India. A bowl of this deep-fried deliciousness soaked in sugar syrup is an essential part of every festival or celebration. These addictive Jamuns are often infused with authentic Indian flavours like khoya (milk solids), saffron and cardamom, to captivate the senses. When prepared, they become juicy and incredibly tender in the mouth. One can never grow sick of this timeless dessert.

Photo Credit: Boldsky

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Boldsky brings to you a special gulab jamun recipe prepared from Kerala bananas, also known as Nendran and Plantain bananas.

Nendran is different from regular bananas as the prior is bigger in size, pale yellow in colour and fleshy. The bananas are mainly used to prepare desserts when they are completely ripened, just before the stage of rotting. One can identify the ripeness of Nendran by the black spots on the skin. Also, they are sweet in flavour and packed with nutrients like potassium, protein, fibre and protein.

Here is the recipe for banana gulab jamun. Take a look.

How To Prepare Banana Gulab Jamun