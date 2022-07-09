Focaccia is a flat Italian bread that is baked in the oven and resembles pizza in both appearance and texture (crusty outside and chewy inside), which is why it is termed pizza bianca in some regions. Focaccia comes in round, square or rectangle shapes and can be eaten as a sandwich bread or side dish for pasta.

The flat-bread is made with ingredients like olive oil, all-purpose flour, rosemary leaves and other Ilalian seasonings that give out a heavenly aroma when prepared.

Here is a delicious focaccia bread recipe that you can try at home. Take a look.

Easy To Make And Delicious Focaccia Bread Recipe