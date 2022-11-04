Easy And Tasty Ginger Almond Cookies Recipe

What can you do to fuel your obsession with cookies? You can try out classic or new quirky flavours to delight your taste buds. Well, festive season is not over yet and therefore, it is worth trying out a recipe that is simple to make and is a complete crowd pleaser.
Chewy, soft, crunchy and loaded with intense almond and ginger flavours, this one is the ultimate Ginger Almond Cookies that you need to try making at home. You can try it with a cup of milk, tea or coffee and share it with your loved ones on special occasions. Check out the delicious Ginger Almond Cookies recipe here and we bet you will find this one highly addictive!
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Sweets
Serves: 12 People (24 Pieces)
- All purpose flour- 300 grams or 2-1/2 cups
- Sea salt- 1/2 teaspoon
- Egg (room temperature)- 1 large piece
- Almonds (sliced and toasted - 70 grams or 1/2 cup
- Almond Extract- 1 teaspoon
- Ginger (ground)- 1 tablespoon
- Ginger (fresh and grated)- 1 tablespoon
- Crystallized Ginger- 61 grams or 1/3 cup diced
- Sugar (granulated) 100 grams or 1/2 cup
- Brown sugar (packed)- 105 grams or 1/2 cup
- Dark molasses- 113 grams or 1/3 cup
- Cinnamon (ground)- 1 teaspoon
- Cloves (ground)- 1/2 teaspoon
- White pepper (ground) 1/3 teaspoon
- Baking soda- 1/2 teaspoon
- Butter (softened)- 1-1/2 cubes or 12 tablespoons
- Sugar for coating - 200 grams or 1 cup
1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 350°F.
2. Take a large bowl to mix the ingredients- flour, almonds, cloves, ground ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, salt and white pepper. To combine them whisk thoroughly.
3. In a separate bowl, take white and brown sugars, butter, almond extract, and using a mixer, blend them till you get a light and smooth batter.
4. In this mixture, add an egg and beat it till everything looks combined. Once done, add the molasses, ginger (grated fresh, diced and crystallized ginger) to the mix.
5. Add flour to the mix slowly and keep blending it till the whole mix comes together.
6. Keep the dough in refrigerator and chill for 1 hour.
7. In a bowl (preferably shallow), add a cup of sugar and use a cookie scoop to get the equal size cookie dough out in mounds.
8. When you get your desired proportion, roll into balls and coat them in sugar. Place the dough (medium sized) on the baking sheet with a gap of about 3 inches.
9. Take the sliced almonds and press it on the top of each dough with your finger or a measuring cup to slightly flatten it.
10. On the middle rack, place the baking sheet and bake it for 14 minutes.
11. Once done, immediately remove it from oven and allow it to cool it for 6-7 minutes. Serve with milk, tea or coffee.
- People - Serves 12
- Calories - 58 (per cookie)
- Protein - 1 g
- Carbohydrates - 7 g
- Fiber - 0 g