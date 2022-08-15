Don’t Break Your Fitness Regimen This Independence Day: Try This Healthy Tricolour Sandwich

Independence Day is observed as a national festival in India and is celebrated with great enthusiasm all around the nation as a national holiday. Sweets and delicacies keep the patriotic spirits high and people enjoy the day in a flavourful way with their close ones.

Image Source: Freepik

For fitness freaks, the day may get tough due to the wide availability of awesome Desi foods around, making them irresistible in some ways. Well, we have a solution.

Boldsky brings to you an appetising Tricolour sandwich recipe, which is healthy and nutritious and helps you enjoy the day without compromising your fitness regimen. It is easy to make, requires no cook time, is satisfying and packed with high energy.

Why wait then? Take a look at the recipe and must try it at home.

How To Prepare Tricolour Sandwich

