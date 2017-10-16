Diwali: Try This Delicious Bombay Karachi Halwa Recipe For This Festival

Bombay Halwa is a traditional Indian sweet dish that can be easily prepared during festivals like Diwali, Navratri, etc. The Bombay Karachi halwa is a sub-continent favourite and is prepared with simple ingredients like corn flour, ghee and sugar with a tinge of cardamom powder added to it, garnished with some chopped nuts to add on to the crunch.

In Diwali, we all prepare sweet dishes for our loved ones and therefore, trying Bombay Halwa recipe at home will be a great idea.

The cornflour halwa is soft and silky like jelly and melts in your mouth once taken a bite at. The Karachi halwa is prepared in a vibrant and colourful presentation and is a treat to the taste buds.

Also, have a read on other halwa recipes like besan halwa, kaju halwa and halbai.

The Bombay halwa is a simple yet delicious sweet and can be made in a jiffy too at home. It does not require any expertise to get this sweet right. Here is a simple recipe that you can follow to get the Bombay halwa to the correct texture and taste.

Watch the video recipe on how to make the Bombay Karachi halwa. Also, read and learn the detailed step-by-step procedure with images.

BOMBAY HALWA VIDEO RECIPE

BOMBAY HALWA RECIPE | BOMBAY KARACHI HALWA RECIPE | CORN FLOUR HALWA RECIPE | KARACHI HALWA RECIPE