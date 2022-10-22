Diwali 2022: How To Prepare Famous Agra Dry Petha Sweet Recipe

Petha is a very popular sweet and its inception can be traced back to Agra. This sweet is extremely simple to make and a delight for taste buds. Diwali is here and therefore, with love and joy, it is a must to feast on sweets. If you have never tried Petha before, you can make it now at home and it will be ready in minutes.
With few basic ingredients, you can make something that is delicious and heartwarming. It is a chewy and soft sweet that looks like a candy that is translucent. This one is ideal for any festive or special occasion. Also, once you make it, you can store it in a refrigerator for several days and it will not lose its freshness. Check out the simple recipe for famous Agra Dry Petha.
How To Prepare Agra Dry Petha Sweet
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Sweet
Serves: 10 people (500 gms)
Agra Dry Petha Sweet
- Ash Gourd (Petha)- 2 kgs
- Sugar - 750 gms
- Water- 4 cups
- Alum (Phitkari)- 2 tsp
- Lemon Juice- 2 tbsp
- Water- 2 cups
1. Take a fresh ash gourd, wash and peel it. Once done, cut it into cubes and keep it aside in a large bowl.
2. Prick the cubes with a fork.
3. Squeeze one lemon and keep the juice aside in a separate bowl.
4. Once ash gourd is pierced, keep it aside.
5. Fill a large pan with water, add the add alum or phitkari powder.
6. Keep the pan over medium flame and boil it for 12-15 minutes.
7. Once done, drain it and rinse the ash gourd under the cold water thoroughly.
8. Taken the cooked ash gourd and add the sugar syrup.
9. In another pan, add water (2 cups) and sugar and cook it get dissolved over medium flame. Then add lemon juice to the syrup and put it in a low flame.
10. Add the cooked petha or ash gourd to the syrup and keep stirring it slowly till it completely absorbs the syrup.
11. Once done, take a tray and place them on it.
12. Once it becomes cool, serve it with toppings of your choice. You can add kesar, rose, mango or any other flavour.
- People - Serves 10
- Calories - 74 (per piece)
- Protein - 0 mg
- Carbohydrates - 18.5 g
- Cholesterol - 0 mg
- Fiber - 0 mg