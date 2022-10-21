Diwali 2022: Easy One Pot Crunchy And Tender Chicken Thigh Dinner Recipe

1. Add salt and pepper to the chicken thighs and keep them aside.

2. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

3. Use a skillet or a frying pan and melt butter. Use medium-high heat.

4. Once the butter is melted, add the chicken but make sure the skin side is down. Place the potatoes as well after pricking them with a fork.

5. Sear the chicken for 2-3 minutes per side till it is brown. Once done, place the chicken on a plate.

6. Add garlic to the skillet after loosening the browned bits from the bottom of the pan by adding one tsp of butter.

7. Cook the garlic for 30 seconds and then add chilli flakes, honey and mixed herbs (thyme, basil and oregano) till everything is mixed well.

8. Once done, turn off the heat and place the chicken on the skillet.

9. In a preheated oven, roast the potatoes and chicken for 40 minutes, till the time you can see the juices flowing from the chicken. Once the pink colour disappears, the chicken will be ready to eat.

10. On a serving plate, place the chicken and add the sauce and potatoes.

11. Drizzle pan sauce over chicken thighs and potatoes when serving. If you don't like potatoes, you can add the veggies of your choice.