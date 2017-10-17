Diwali Recipe: How To Make Balushahi, Also Known As Badusha, At Home

Badusha is a traditional Indian sweet that is prepared during festivals and other celebrations. The North Indian variation to this sweet is called Balushahi. This year, in 2022, Diwali will be celebrated 24 October onwards. On the occasion, you can prepare this sweet dish for your loved ones.

Badusha is prepared by making a dough with maida, curd, ghee and a pinch of baking soda. This dough is then moulded into round shapes and fried in oil. These are then dunked into the sugar syrup.

Badusha or balushahi is crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. The dough melts in your mouth. The fried dough along with the sugar syrup coated on the outside makes this sweet toothsome.

Badusha is simple to prepare. The critical part is to get the mixing of the ingredients right. To get a nice and fluffy badusha, the mixing of the dough must be accurately done. Once this is followed, the recipe is a no-brainer.

So, if you want to try the Badusha recipe at home, here is an elaborate video. Also, read and follow the step-by-step procedure having images.

BADUSHA VIDEO RECIPE

BADUSHA RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE BALUSHAHI | BALUSHAHI RECIPE | HOMEMADE BADUSHA RECIPE