Christmas 2022: Roasted Acorn Squash And White Bean Mash Recipe

1. Heat up the oven to 220° C / 425° F and keep two large baking trays ready.

2. Wash and cut into half, lengthwise, the acorn squash, scoop out the seeds, and slice into half an inch slice.

3. Spread 1 tbsp of olive oil on the slices, season with salt and pepper and spread on two baking trays, keeping them a little apart from each other,

4. Cut the garlic bulb at the top, and sprinkle with 1 tsp of olive oil. Now wrap the garlic bulb in a piece of baking paper, then use the foil and put on the tray.

5. Keep it in the oven for about 15 minutes, then apply the mix of balsamic and maple syrup onto the squash on both sides Continue to bake for 10 more minutes, until it turns soft and well caramelised.

6. If Garlic wedges appear soft and translucent, remove it from the oven. If not, continue for another 10 minutes more.

WHITE BEAN MASH

1. Place drained cannellini beans, roughly chopped up sage leaves, lemon zest and juice, miso, salt, pepper and cooking / canning bean water (or good olive oil for a more luxurious texture) in a food processor (or power blender).

2. Once roasted garlic is cool enough to touch, squeeze all of the cloves into the food processor.

3. Process the beans until creamy and smooth, adding more cooking liquid (or olive oil) and salt if needed.

FRIED SAGE & PECANS

1. Pour in 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a small frying pan and keep it on simmer.

2. Add sage leaves and fry them till crisp, and spread them on a piece of paper towel to drain. Sprinkle a little salt over them.

3. Add maple syrup, balsamic and pecans to the sage oil that remains in the pan. Stir well, , allow to simmer for 2 minutes or so and remove from the pan and again sprinkle with salt. Chop up roughly once cool.

4. Transfer the mash to a large platter, flatten with the back of a spoon.

5. Place roasted pumpkin pieces on top, sprinkle with chopped pecans and fried sage leaves.

6. Pour in the leftover balsamic & maple on top before serving it to your guests.