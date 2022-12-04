Advertisement
Home » christmas 2022 how to prepare power packed mung bean tofu salad recipe

Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Power-packed Mung Bean & Tofu Salad Recipe


You may have been trying vegetarian recipes off and on these days and maybe you want to celebrate Christmas with a vegetarian touch. You can think up several options for side dishes, main courses, desserts etc. Get ready with a recipe plan for appetisers and main course, as a first step.

Plan your Christmas dinner elaborately with stylish decorations like a Christmas wreath on the front door. Make some crafts with your DIY recipes and brighten your day with Christmas spirit and get-together. Here is the main course recipe that satisfies your craving for vegetarian food as well as makes your Christmas evening well thought out and delightful. Certainly, your guests will relish these options. This vegetarian spread will resonate with the spirit of Christmas, which spells variety, and a sharing of the fraternal bond.

Mung Bean & Tofu Salad Recipe is a chat made from sprouts. All the ingredients in this recipe are healthy and friendly. It can be served also as a snack or as a side for lunch. Power-packed with healthy taste and nutrition this is a real winner.

Christmas 2022: How To Prepare the power-packed Mung Bean & Tofu Salad Recipe

Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Power-packed Mung Bean & Tofu Salad Recipe
Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Power-packed Mung Bean & Tofu Salad Recipe
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
10M
Total Time
25 Mins

Recipe By: Boldsky

Recipe Type: Soup

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • Moong Sprouts -1 cup

    Tofu cubed-1/2 cup

    Sweet Potato cubed, (boiled and peeled)- 1/2 cup

    Onions-1/4 cup

    Cucumber chopped-1/4 cup

    Cherry tomatoes quartered- 6 pieces

    Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped-2 tablespoons

    Finely chopped-1 Green Chillies

    Lemon juice-1 tablespoon

    Chaat Masala Powder-1/2 teaspoon

    Cumin powder (Jeera)- 1/2 teaspoon

    Coriander Powder (Dhania)- 1/2 teaspoon

    Red Chilli powder-1/4 teaspoon

    Green Chutney (Coriander And Mint) -1 tablespoon

    Sweet Chutney Date & Tamarind-1 teaspoon

    Salt to taste

    Lemon juice, divided-2 tablespoons

    Fresh Pomegranate Fruit Kernels

    Sev (optional)

    Lettuce leaves 2 to 3

How to Prepare

  • 1. Pour 1/2 teaspoon of oil, add mung beans and saute on medium heat, and stir fry lightly. Keep aside.

    2. Add ½ teaspoon of oil to fry the tofu pieces till brown. Turn off the gas and sprinkle half a spoon of lemon and coat the cubes with it.

    3. Combine all the dry masalas. Sprinkle masalas on tofu and stir well.

    4. Add sautéed sprouts, in a bowl, add stir-fried spiced tofu and vegetables.

    5. Add the green chutney and sweet chutney, lime juice and dry masala mix to the salad and stir again.

    6. Garnish with lettuce, pomegranate, and sev or any crunchy element.

Instructions
Nutritional Information
  • People - 4
  • Cal - 116Kcal
  • Total Fat - 14g
  • Protein - 8g
  • Total Carbohydrates - 31g
  • Cholesterol - 0mg
  • Sugars - 7g

More VEG News

Read More About: chistmas 2022 veg salad recipes
Other articles published on December 4, 2022

Have a great day!
Read more...