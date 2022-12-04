Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Power-packed Mung Bean & Tofu Salad Recipe

You may have been trying vegetarian recipes off and on these days and maybe you want to celebrate Christmas with a vegetarian touch. You can think up several options for side dishes, main courses, desserts etc. Get ready with a recipe plan for appetisers and main course, as a first step.
Plan your Christmas dinner elaborately with stylish decorations like a Christmas wreath on the front door. Make some crafts with your DIY recipes and brighten your day with Christmas spirit and get-together. Here is the main course recipe that satisfies your craving for vegetarian food as well as makes your Christmas evening well thought out and delightful. Certainly, your guests will relish these options. This vegetarian spread will resonate with the spirit of Christmas, which spells variety, and a sharing of the fraternal bond.
Mung Bean & Tofu Salad Recipe is a chat made from sprouts. All the ingredients in this recipe are healthy and friendly. It can be served also as a snack or as a side for lunch. Power-packed with healthy taste and nutrition this is a real winner.
Christmas 2022: How To Prepare the power-packed Mung Bean & Tofu Salad Recipe
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Soup
Serves: 4
Moong Sprouts -1 cup
Tofu cubed-1/2 cup
Sweet Potato cubed, (boiled and peeled)- 1/2 cup
Onions-1/4 cup
Cucumber chopped-1/4 cup
Cherry tomatoes quartered- 6 pieces
Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped-2 tablespoons
Finely chopped-1 Green Chillies
Lemon juice-1 tablespoon
Chaat Masala Powder-1/2 teaspoon
Cumin powder (Jeera)- 1/2 teaspoon
Coriander Powder (Dhania)- 1/2 teaspoon
Red Chilli powder-1/4 teaspoon
Green Chutney (Coriander And Mint) -1 tablespoon
Sweet Chutney Date & Tamarind-1 teaspoon
Salt to taste
Lemon juice, divided-2 tablespoons
Fresh Pomegranate Fruit Kernels
Sev (optional)
Lettuce leaves 2 to 3
1. Pour 1/2 teaspoon of oil, add mung beans and saute on medium heat, and stir fry lightly. Keep aside.
2. Add ½ teaspoon of oil to fry the tofu pieces till brown. Turn off the gas and sprinkle half a spoon of lemon and coat the cubes with it.
3. Combine all the dry masalas. Sprinkle masalas on tofu and stir well.
4. Add sautéed sprouts, in a bowl, add stir-fried spiced tofu and vegetables.
5. Add the green chutney and sweet chutney, lime juice and dry masala mix to the salad and stir again.
6. Garnish with lettuce, pomegranate, and sev or any crunchy element.
- People - 4
- Cal - 116Kcal
- Total Fat - 14g
- Protein - 8g
- Total Carbohydrates - 31g
- Cholesterol - 0mg
- Sugars - 7g