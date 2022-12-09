Martini is in the name, not the content of this alcoholic drink. It was actually stirred up for the first time by an innovative bar tender whose combination has stirred the entire world. It does not have any remote resemblance to Martini and entails a drinking ritual which starts with taking a bite of fresh passion fruit, then goes on to sip the cocktail and finishes with a shot of fizzy Prosecco to clean your gut.

You can substitute Vanilla Vodka for Regular Vodka. In any case, this crowd-pleaser has a gut stirring blend of vanilla and passion fruit accompanied by a shot of wine, that has travelled a long way from its aristocratic origins at London's Townhouse bar in the early 2000s to reach the corners of the world over.

Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Pornstar Martini Cocktail Recipe