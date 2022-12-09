Advertisement
Home » christmas 2022 how to prepare pornstar martini cocktail recipe

Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Pornstar Martini Cocktail Recipe


Martini is in the name, not the content of this alcoholic drink. It was actually stirred up for the first time by an innovative bar tender whose combination has stirred the entire world. It does not have any remote resemblance to Martini and entails a drinking ritual which starts with taking a bite of fresh passion fruit, then goes on to sip the cocktail and finishes with a shot of fizzy Prosecco to clean your gut.

You can substitute Vanilla Vodka for Regular Vodka. In any case, this crowd-pleaser has a gut stirring blend of vanilla and passion fruit accompanied by a shot of wine, that has travelled a long way from its aristocratic origins at London's Townhouse bar in the early 2000s to reach the corners of the world over.

Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Pornstar Martini Cocktail Recipe
Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Pornstar Martini Cocktail Recipe
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
40 Mins

Recipe By: Boldsky

Recipe Type: cocktail

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • Lime Juice, Freshly Squeezed- 15ml

    Vanilla Simple Syrup- 15ml

    Sparkling Wine, Chilled- 60ml

    Vanilla Flavored Vodka- 45ml

    Passion Fruit Liqueur- 15ml

    Passion Fruit Puree -30ml

    Garnish- ½ Passion Fruit

How to Prepare

  • 1. In a shaker with ice, pout in all the ingredients except wine and give it a thorough shake until it chills.

    2. Now the cocktail should be poured into a chilled coupe glass,

    3. It should be served with half of a passion fruit that serves as garnish.

    4. Serve with an accompaniment of sparkling wine.

Instructions
Nutritional Information
  • People - 1
  • Calorie - 224 cal
  • Fats - 0.10 g
  • Proteins - 1 g
  • Carbohydrates - 16 g
  • Net carbs - 19.20
  • Sugar - 17.10 g

More CHRISTMAS News

Read More About: christmas christmas 2022 veg cocktail
Other articles published on December 9, 2022

Have a great day!
Read more...