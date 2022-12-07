Lauki/Ghia can be a humble vegetable and yet not many are fond of it. It is a very lightweight food and can be prepared in a jiffy. Be it a hard-to-please cookery fundamentalist to the novice taking gingerly strides into the kitchen, the very sight of vegetable koftas floating in a rich tomato-based gravy can leave your tastebuds salivating.

You might have heard about paneer koftas, but this Lauki kofta recipe is delicious, you can make it during any festive season and definitely thank us for this recipe later.

First, the fried dumplings are made, which are later dunked into the tangy tomato-based gravy which is mildly spiced, aromatic and tangy due to the tomatoes. The lauki flavour melting and making its way through the syrupy saucy thick layers of tomato gravy inside your mouth is to be enjoyed not just read. Koftas with curry are a recipe innovation that is unique and flavourful after all, Lauki and tomato have always tasted good together. It is heart-healthy and tastes good with soya parathas.

Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Mouth-Watering Lauki Kofta Recipe

