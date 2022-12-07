Advertisement
Home » christmas 2022 how to prepare mouth watering lauki kofta recipe

Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Mouth-Watering Lauki Kofta Recipe


Lauki/Ghia can be a humble vegetable and yet not many are fond of it. It is a very lightweight food and can be prepared in a jiffy. Be it a hard-to-please cookery fundamentalist to the novice taking gingerly strides into the kitchen, the very sight of vegetable koftas floating in a rich tomato-based gravy can leave your tastebuds salivating.

You might have heard about paneer koftas, but this Lauki kofta recipe is delicious, you can make it during any festive season and definitely thank us for this recipe later.

First, the fried dumplings are made, which are later dunked into the tangy tomato-based gravy which is mildly spiced, aromatic and tangy due to the tomatoes. The lauki flavour melting and making its way through the syrupy saucy thick layers of tomato gravy inside your mouth is to be enjoyed not just read. Koftas with curry are a recipe innovation that is unique and flavourful after all, Lauki and tomato have always tasted good together. It is heart-healthy and tastes good with soya parathas.

Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Mouth-Watering Lauki Kofta Recipe

Christmas 2022: Lauki Kofta Recipe
Christmas 2022: Lauki Kofta Recipe
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
25M
Total Time
40 Mins

Recipe By: Boldsky

Recipe Type: main course/Indian

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

  • Medium Size Bottle Gourd :1 Grated

    Gram Flour: 1/2 Cup

    Green Chillies: 1

    Onion: 1/2 Chopped

    Amchur : 1 tsp

    Chilli Powder: 1/2 tsp

    Garam Masala: 1/2 tsp

    Coriander Leaves (finely chopped): 2 tbsp

    For Gravy-

    Oil - 3 tbsp

    Onion- 1

    Tomato- 3 pieces

    Cumin seeds- 1/2 tsp

    Turmeric Powder- 1 tsp

    Corriander Powder-2 tsp

    Garam Masala- 1 tsp

    Green chilly- 2 pieces

    Corriander leaves- 2 tbsp

    Asafoetida - A pinch

    Degi Mirch (Kashmiri chilli powder/red chilli flakes can be substituted)- 1 tsp

    Salt to taste

How to Prepare

  • 1. Peel the bottle gourd, wash and grate it into shreds.

    2. Add gram flour, green chilli, tbsp onion, and cumin powder to the vegetable.

    3. Salt, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala & red chilli powder, and amchur powder to it.

    4. Then add fresh coriander, and mix well.

    5. Pour in some oil in an appam pan and pour one tbsp of batter in each of those cavities.

    6. Flip and sprinkle a little oil, cover and cook for two more minutes on medium heat.

    7. Now puree onions tomatoes and green chillies.

    8. Heat the oil in the pan and mix one pinch of asafoetida, cumin seeds, and ginger-garlic paste.

    9. Add the ground paste, turmeric, coriander & red chilli powders.

    10. Cook till oil separates, add 1.5 cup of water and salt.

    11. Pressure cook up to 1 whistle. Add the koftas and sprinkle coriander leaves.

Instructions
Nutritional Information
  • People - 4-5
  • Energy - 90 cal
  • Fat - 2.2 gm
  • Protein - 3.5 gm
  • Carbohydrates - 14.3 gm
  • Cholesterol - 0 mg
  • Fiber - 3.7 gm

More CHRISTMAS News

Read More About: christmas christmas 2022 veg kofta
Other articles published on December 7, 2022

Have a great day!
Read more...