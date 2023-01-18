Ten IUI Success Tips To Improve Chances Of Becoming Pregnant

Everyone desires children at some stage in their lives, but having a child is just a dream for some couples in Mumbai. When a couple is unable to conceive, their family faces an internal battle. However, now such couples have a reason to be optimistic.

Various means of reproduction are now accessible thanks to advances in medical research. One of them is IUI, or intrauterine insemination. It is important for us to understand IUI and the keys to a successful IUI.

How Does IUI Treatment Work?

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) is a fertility procedure in which the male partner's sperm is transferred to the female partner's uterus. The aim is to maximize the amount of sperm that makes it to the fallopian tubes, increasing the likelihood of fertilization.

First, the eggs of the female partner are carefully observed. A doctor will use medicines that stimulate ovulation. As the ovulation comes near, the doctor will perform the IUI procedure. The semen is isolated from the seminal fluid and injected into the uterus using a catheter. It just takes a few minutes.

Who Is Qualified For IUI?

IUI can be chosen by:

Women with abnormal cervical muscles.

Men who have a problem with ejaculation.

Since it is dependent on the individual's biological status, IUI works for some people and does not for others. So, it is best to consult an IVF specialist of your choice and understand whether IUI is right for you.

Who Should Not Go For IUI?

In the following situations, IUI is not advised:

You have a serious problem with the fallopian tubes.

You have had a diagnosis of pelvic infections in the past.

You have endometriosis that is mild to extreme.

IUI has a success rate of ten percent to thirty percent. If you have opted to go ahead with IUI, here are some helpful tips that will increase the success rate of your procedure.

Tips For A Successful IUI

The performance of an IUI is influenced by several factors, including age, fitness, and stress levels. There are also some things to avoid after IUI treatment. Here are a few pointers to help you achieve pregnancy through IUI:

1. Consult a fertility doctor

A doctor oversees the IUI process and may also cancel cycles if several eggs are produced. Doctors sometimes suggest other reproduction methods, so make sure you are reaching out to the right doctor for treatment.

2. Do your homework

If you have selected IUI due to infertility, you can go for less expensive choices like IVF. IVF is more successful than IUI for women over the age of 40.

3. Eat a balanced diet

Your diet directly influences the success chances of IUI. Reduce carbohydrates and increase protein-rich foods on your plate. And if you have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), transitioning to a healthy diet will improve the odds of becoming pregnant. A healthy diet is always beneficial for a healthy pregnancy.

4. Exercise

After IUI, a moderate workout is also beneficial. However, doctors do not encourage vigorous exercise. What you must do is stay active and avoid sitting for long periods.

5. Do not smoke

According to a study, smoking women need higher gonadotropin doses for ovarian stimulation. This harm the success rate of IUI. So, it is best to quit smoking.

6. De-stress and anxiety management

Do not put too much pressure on yourself. While IUI can cause an emotional disturbance, learn to relax, and set realistic goals. This will help your body to react favourably to IUI.

7. Consider acupuncture

Acupuncture experts promote acupuncture therapies to improve blood supply and, as a result, egg production. Even though allopathy does not prescribe it, acupuncture experts claim that the treatment will improve the odds of being pregnant.

8. Take supplements as directed

You can take supplements like Coenzyme Q10 (Co Q10) and DHEA. They are beneficial because they increase fertility and, by extension, IUI. Keep in mind that these medications require a doctor's prescription.

9. Have sex

Doctors say that having sex after IUI is beneficial. Since the uterus contracts during sex, the sperm is pushed into the fallopian tubes, making the process more effective.

10. Have a good time

Make a point of doing things that make you comfortable and fulfilled. According to those who believe in the Law of Attraction, you attract what you think of most. So, if you wish to become pregnant, your life must represent the joy of parenthood.

Couples who were unable to give birth were previously refused and shunned. Things have, however, improved over time. Thanks to advances in science and technology, couples can now conceive and have a baby despite any obstacle that might arise.

(The article has been contributed by Dr Hrishikesh Pai. He is Consultant Gynaecologist & Infertility specialist attached to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, D Y Patil Hospital, Navi Mumbai & Fortis Hospitals in New Delhi, Gurugram & Chandigarh.)