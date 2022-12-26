At 18 weeks pregnant, you're essentially at the halfway point of your pregnancy. The good news for you is that the fifth month of your pregnancy is the most enjoyable. There are many things that you will be experiencing for the first time in this phase of your pregnancy, which is why you will enjoy it the most.

In the first five months of pregnancy, your foetus develops soft body hair and a greasy coating on its skin that helps protect it from infections [1].

There are several reasons why a woman's fifth month of pregnancy is a special and blissful time for her.

What To Expect During The Fifth Month Of Pregnancy?

1. Pregnancy symptoms

Heartburn, constipation, breast changes, dizziness, shortness of breath, nose bleeds, and gum bleeding continue to be a part of pregnancy during the fifth month. Your breasts may be up to two cup sizes larger [2].

Advertisement

2. A feeling of well-being

As far as morning sickness is concerned, you would have likely recovered by now, as well as your bouts of nausea at every other smell. Generally, women who are 18 weeks or more pregnant feel as 'normal' as they can feel during their pregnancy at this point.

3. Ultrasound scan

During the fifth month of pregnancy, ultrasound scans are considered to be the most important. These days, this is called an anomaly scan, and is performed frequently. An anomaly scan is a detailed ultrasound scan designed to determine if the foetus has any birth defects. Please do not be alarmed, it is simply a precautionary measure [3].

You will also receive some 'candid' pictures of your baby to begin your baby's album - now that's fun right?

4. The first kicks

It is usually during the fifth month of pregnancy that you experience your baby's first foetal movements, which may be described as flutters or butterflies in your stomach. By the time your baby is 18 weeks pregnant, their legs are strong enough to kick and you are able to feel them. This is also called quickening [4].

5. Eating for two

Up until now, your foetus was in the phase of differentiation [5]. The cells were dividing and growing into different organs. However, now that your baby will be growing as well, you may wish to indulge in the concept of "eating for two".

6. Exercise at 5 months pregnant

During pregnancy, it's generally safe to maintain a regular exercise routine if you were relatively fit and healthy before pregnancy. The more your body is used, the better it will serve you during labour and the faster it will recover after giving birth [6].

While pregnancy doesn't have to slow down your active lifestyle, it also shouldn't necessarily ramp it up. Your plans should be reviewed with your physician if your pregnancy is high-risk or involves certain complications.

Things To Look Out For During The Fifth Month Of Pregnancy

If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, you should contact your gynaecologist immediately [7]:

Vaginal bleeding

Back pain or severe cramps

Fever

Urination that is painful

Intense vomiting

Urine or vaginal odours

Is It Safe To Travel During The Fifth Month Of Pregnancy?

Travel during pregnancy is not a taboo practice. The last time you will be able to travel peacefully without a hoard of baby bags is now! By the fifth month of pregnancy, you are relatively safe from miscarriages. Although you cannot be 100 per cent certain, you may wish to plan a vacation in which you may relax. Your doctor must, of course, be consulted and permitted before doing this [8][9].

There has been an increase in popularity of babymoons, which are similar to honeymoons in that they are celebrations. However, instead of spending time alone with your new spouse after getting married, you have quality time together before the birth of your child [10].

On A Final Note...

Soon-to-be-mamas, remember, it is no coincidence that they call the second trimester of pregnancy the honeymoon period - this is your time to shine. During your 20-week ultrasound, make sure you wave hello to your baby while you can, talk to them, watch for signs of movement, and keep an eye out for those first signs of those lill kicks!