8 Study-Based And Anecdotal Ways To Predict The Gender Of A Baby, By NCBI

Guessing the gender of your unborn child can be exciting and overwhelming. In countries like the United States, Italy, Thailand and Mexico, where gender revelation is legal, people may not have to wait for nine months to know the gender of their baby, but however long they wait, mainly (18-20 weeks), the excitement is the same in all couples experiencing the gestation phase.

We have listed down a few study-based and anecdotal ways in which you can guess the gender of your baby. These studies were published in journals like the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) and the Journal of the American Heart Association (AHA).

1. Your Cravings

A study says that there's a gender difference in the kinds of foods men and women crave. Men usually tend to crave savoury foods like eggs and fish, while women are lovers of sweet foods like ice cream and chocolates. [1] These cravings can be seen when you are carrying a baby boy or baby girl, which may reflect the gender of your baby.

2. Child's Heartbeat

Some anecdotal beliefs say that the heartbeat of a female foetus is higher compared to that of a male one. Though in a study, the foetal heart rate report during the first trimester detects no difference, it is said that in the later trimesters, the difference can be detected, which may help determine the gender of the child. [2]

3. Shape Of The Baby Bump

A study based on popular gender detection trends said that women who have had a baby girl reported a round baby bump as if they were carrying a ball, while in the case of boys, they reported a torpedo-shaped baby bump. [3]

4. Morning Sickness

A PubMed study has shown that women who carry a female baby have a higher frequency of nausea and vomiting symptoms during their first trimester. Though in the majority of cases, the early pregnancy symptoms are almost the same in all women, if they are excessively high, you may guess the gender. [4]

5. Garlic Test

A study talks about the effect of garlic consumption on axillary odour, or scent that comes out of our body. Some anecdotal experience says that if a pregnant woman consumes a lot of garlic and is still not dominated by its odour, there's a higher chance of a girl. [5]

6. Glow, Or Say Pregnancy Glow

While some expectant women may experience a glow in their faces and hair growth, others may get acne breakouts or hair fall. If you're one of the fortunate few who experience beautiful, silky skin during pregnancy, you're probably carrying a boy. But if your acne has flared up suddenly, it could be a girl.

7. Blood Pressure Test

Some researchers say that having a baby boy is possible when pre-pregnancy blood pressure is higher. On the other hand, lower blood pressure may increase the likelihood of having a baby girl. [6]

8. Mood During Pregnancy

Mood changes are common during pregnancy. Some studies guess the gender of the baby based on the physical and hormonal changes pregnant women go through. You may be carrying a girl if you have mood swings or are anguished most of the time. In contrast, if you're feeling most at ease, you might be expecting a boy. Other studies add that prenatal anxiety in expectant mothers gives strong preferences for baby boys. [7]