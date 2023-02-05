Anxiety Attack During Pregnancy: What To Do

During pregnancy, you may experience a roller-coaster of emotions. Some women rejoice when they feel every flutter and kick, marvelling at how their bodies are changing.

Other women, however, find pregnancy difficult, experiencing severe fatigue, mood changes, and constant anxiety.

As time passes, you may find that your thoughts spiral out of control, affecting your professional and personal life. But how do you manage your anxiety, and what is the most effective course of treatment?

Anxiety attacks during pregnancy are common, particularly in the advanced stages, and if not handled on time, can result in health complications. Anxiety which is an eruption of stress, is usually a disturbed state of mind.

During pregnancy, pregnant women experience anxiety attacks due to the pressure of childbirth, to the health problems of pregnancy and to their constant mood swings [1].

What Causes Anxiety During Pregnancy?

During pregnancy, women may experience anxiety owing to hormonal changes, previous heartbreaking miscarriages, and sleep problems. There are many reasons why you may worry about your future child's health, the delivery experience, or the financial burden of an additional family member when you have a baby [2].

What Are The Symptoms Of Pregnancy Anxiety Attack?

1. Increased palpitation

2. Excessive sweating

3. Numbness

High blood pressure

Pregnancy anxiety attacks may initially appear to be a mild problem, but if left untreated, can develop into a major problem [3].

How Should I Deal With Anxiety During Pregnancy?

Here are some parenting tips on how to anxiety attack during pregnancy [4][5]:

1. Breathing exercise

Close your eyes and lay your hand over your stomach. Take a deep breath. As you breathe, feel your stomach muscles expand and contract. Deep breathing has the ability to calm you as well as your senses. You will feel the stability in your heartbeat rate, the peace of mind and also the tranquillity that results in a peaceful sleep.

2. Diet

Aside from fruits and vegetables, make sure to include a lot of protein in your diet. The amino acids in protein assist in the release of nerve calming chemicals in the body, thereby decreasing anxiety levels.

3. Exercise

Ensure you exercise under the supervision of your trainer. Pregnancy exercises play a crucial role in handling anxiety during pregnancy. Exercise strengthens your nerves and muscles, which in turn helps the body cope with anxiety.

4. Communicate

A high level of pregnancy anxiety can lead to depression, which poses a serious risk for both mother and child. Thus, communicating your concerns is one of the most effective ways to handle pregnancy anxiety.

Does Pregnancy Anxiety Affect My Baby?

The concern over whether anxiety or stress will negatively impact your baby is understandable, however, it can also result in a vicious cycle. When you are pregnant, you may experience anxiety, then begin to worry about whether this is affecting your child, resulting in even greater anxiety [6].

It is very unlikely that your baby will be affected by your anxiety, particularly if you receive appropriate treatment and support.

Therefore, try to seek assistance and identify ways to manage your anxiety symptoms as much as possible.