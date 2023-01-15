Obesity And Fertility: Can You Get Pregnant When Overweight? How Does It Affect Men and Women?

When a person's BMI is 30 or higher, they are considered obese. Furthermore, body weight plays a significant role in maintaining fertility in both males and females. If you have a high body mass index (BMI) during pregnancy, your health as well as your baby's health can be greatly affected.

A woman who is overweight or obese may not be able to conceive quickly, and the newborn may develop unhealthy congenital defects, and the risk of miscarriage increases for women who are overweight or obese. For men, both the quality and quantity of sperm can decrease significantly [1].

Check your BMI here.

How Does Obesity Affect Fertility?

In terms of fertility, your weight plays a significant role. Increasing body weight can reduce your fertility. Increased body weight is associated with ovary dysfunction as well as an increased production of testosterone from your ovaries. This can lead to an abnormal ovulation process.

If your BMI is high, you will have a lower chance of becoming pregnant. The ideal BMI for becoming pregnant is between 18.5 and 24.9. Bringing your BMI closer to a healthy range prior to trying for a baby will assist you in getting pregnant, as well as improving your health during your future pregnancy [2].

It may seem impossible for you to reach a healthy body mass index if your BMI is very high, and you may have been struggling with your weight for a long time. If your BMI exceeds 30, for instance, bringing it down to 28 will be beneficial. It is not a matter of losing hope; even bringing the number down a few points can make a significant difference [3].

Obesity And Fertility: How Does It Affect Women?

In obese women, ovary function decreases and there is hormonal imbalance. This can lead to the formation of cysts in the ovary, further decreasing the chances of conception. If you are overweight during pregnancy, your risk of diabetes and high blood pressure increases as well [4].

A woman who is obese can experience hormonal imbalances and a decreased ovulation rate. It can also lead to cysts in the ovary, which affect more than 5 per cent of women of reproductive age [5].

Advertisement

Obesity And Fertility: How Does It Affect Men?

Being overweight is associated with hormonal imbalances that reduce the quality of eggs and sperms. Therefore, couples who are struggling to conceive should make lifestyle changes and control their weight [6].

When men gain weight, their sperm quality and quantity can be affected by an increase in oestrogen levels, which can negatively affect their fertility. Oestrogen, a female hormone, can adversely affect their fertility. It is very important for male partners to control their weight if their partner is not conceiving.

Nevertheless, do not starve yourself or engage in vigorous exercise. Being underweight may also affect fertility, so it is important to maintain a healthy body weight in order to become pregnant and have a healthy child [7].

Chances Of Conception In Obese Women

If you are obese, you will be less likely to be able to become pregnant. It may take more than a year to become pregnant if you are obese, and the baby may not be healthy. Additionally, diabetes and high blood pressure can increase during pregnancy, leading to a dangerous condition referred to as pre-eclampsia [8].

Is There Anything We Can Do?

Follow a proper diet and exercise if you are planning a pregnancy to lose a few kilograms. Your male partners also need to maintain a healthy weight, as their weight may also affect your chances of becoming pregnant. It will help you conceive well and your baby will be healthy.

The effects of maternal obesity on infants

The babies born to obese women may not be healthy and the risk of congenital abnormality can be high. They are more likely to be large for their age, thus requiring intensive care [9].

The effects of being underweight on fertility

The possibility of becoming underweight may also negatively affect fertility. Hormonal imbalances in a woman's body can decrease her chances of becoming pregnant. Underweight women may also take more than one year to conceive. As a result, maintaining fertility requires maintaining a healthy body weight [10].

On A Final Note...

Work with your healthcare provider to determine what is best for you and to manage your weight during pregnancy. Consider your pre-pregnancy weight and BMI when determining how much weight you should gain during pregnancy.