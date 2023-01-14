What Are The Effects Of Pregnancy On Dental Health? How To Prevent It?

Pregnancy increases the risk of certain dental health problems that may lead to pregnancy complications, including premature birth. Dental health is an integral part of being healthy during pregnancy as well as during pregnancy.

It is important to note that pregnancy affects even the oral health. These primary changes occur as a result of the surge in hormonal levels, primarily due to the growth of oestrogen and progesterone.

Pregnancy And Oral Health

Dental hygiene is essential for the health of your baby as well. It is advisable to see a dentist once a month to prevent dental problems such as gingivitis, dry mouth, cavities and excessive saliva production. Maintaining good dental hygiene can also be achieved by eating a healthy diet [1].

Several studies have shown that poor dental hygiene can adversely affect the development of the baby. The bacteria passing through the blood stream may result in a premature birth [2][3].

What Are The Effects Of Pregnancy On Dental Health?

Here are some of the common dental problems that women face during pregnancy:

1. Pregnancy gingivitis

During pregnancy, many women experience changes in their gums. The gums tend to look red and can even bleed when brushing their teeth. Some may even experience severe swelling. All of these changes constitute pregnancy gingivitis, which is caused by an increase in the hormone levels [4]. It begins during the second month of pregnancy and deteriorates during the eighth month. However, once the baby is born, this condition disappears.

2. Pregnancy granuloma

A pregnancy granuloma is also known as a pyogenic granuloma or a pregnancy tumour. A red granule appears on the gums, and even though it can be uncomfortable, it is not dangerous or cancerous. The condition usually occurs during the second trimester of pregnancy. A primary cause of this condition is poor oral hygiene [5].

3. Tooth erosion

The most common cause of tooth erosion is morning sickness and vomiting, which can erode the enamel on the back of the front teeth due to the acidic content [6]. This can also affect the strength of the teeth as well.

4. Loose teeth

During pregnancy, the hormones progesterone and oestrogen can loosen the tissues and bones that hold your teeth in place, leading to the loss of teeth.

5. Dry mouth

Another common dental problem during pregnancy is dry mouth, which can be remedied by drinking plenty of water and keeping the mouth moist. Hormonal changes may also result in stuffy noses, chapped lips, and headaches [7].

6. Dental cavities

Pregnant women may also be at risk for cavities because of changes in behaviours, such as eating habits. A woman who has a lot of cavity-causing bacteria during pregnancy and after delivery might transfer these bacteria to her child's mouth [8].

When children are exposed early to these bacteria and sugars, such as snacking frequently or taking a bottle to bed, they may develop early childhood cavities that require extensive dental care.

7. Excessive saliva

During pregnancy, excess saliva can be associated with nausea and heartburn which are common during pregnancy. It occurs very early in the pregnancy and usually disappears by the end of the first trimester.

What Are The Signs And Symptoms Of Dental Problems During Pregnancy? When To Consult A Doctor?

If you have any signs or symptoms of dental problems, call your dentist. Signs of a condition are things someone else can see or know about you, like you have a rash or you're coughing. Symptoms are things you feel yourself that others can't see, like having a sore throat or feeling dizzy.

How Can You Prevent Dental Problems During Pregnancy?

To maintain a healthy mouth and teeth, follow these steps: