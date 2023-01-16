Do You Talk To Your Baby In The Womb? What Are Its Benefits?

During the pregnancy, how often do you speak to your baby? According to experts, when the mother speaks to the foetus on a daily basis, the baby begins to recognize the parent's voice, which builds a bond.

During the last stage of pregnancy, your baby is able to begin to hear and distinguish between voices, which is one of the most incredible parts of pregnancy. When a baby hears their mother's voice for the first time in utero, they can recognise her and bond with her after delivery [1].

Knowing their mother's voice while in utero helps the baby recognise and bond with their mother after delivery. As a result of already knowing his mommy's voice, they can feel comforted.

Additionally, it is recommended that both parents spend at least 15 minutes a day talking to the womb. Massaging the womb while you speak will also contribute to the bonding process.

Advertisement

Is It Possible For Babies In The Womb To Hear Your Voice?

At around 14 weeks, your baby can begin to hear your voice. Through audio stimulation, you can interact with your baby in a variety of ways [2]. In the past, people placed headphones on their tummies to allow their babies to listen to music while they were in the womb, but it has been shown that hearing your voice directly produces better results [3].

Benefits Of Talking To Your Unborn Child

These are the primary benefits of talking to your baby in the womb:

Talking to your baby before birth can provide the baby with a sense of safety and security, as well as reduce any stress the baby may experience during pregnancy [4].

It help provide the baby with the opportunity to become accustomed to the voice of the parent and other important people in the baby's life [5].

The importance of speaking to the child repeatedly is paramount if the child was conceived by surrogacy [6].

The baby can also benefit from it in terms of speech development and language differentiation, which may help him or her differentiate between different languages and remember words as well [7].

The act of speaking to the womb is also beneficial for the mother. Studies indicate that by communicating with the womb, the mother is able to prepare for motherhood [8].

Ways To Talk To Your Baby In The Womb

Here are some tips on how you can talk to your baby in womb:

At first, this might seem strange, but if you are alone or bored with the daily routine, speak to your baby. You can share what you feel and remember that while this might just seem like talking to your belly, it is actually bonding. Moreover, you can discuss your daily activities with your baby.

Rather than using headphones, sing your favourite song to the baby. If you think your voice is not good enough, remember that what is important is to have the baby accustomed to your voice.

Place your hand on the stomach and speak a few words to them while massaging the belly gently in all corners. This touch or warmth will make the baby feel your presence. The same procedure should be followed by fathers who wish to converse with their unborn children.

If you are pregnant, it is believed that the baby eats what the mother eats. You should touch the womb and ask the baby if they likes the food while eating. When your unborn baby reaches 4 months, they can taste food for the first time. Bond over your favourite cuisine.

It is also possible to bond with the foetus by listening to soothing music. Music provides relaxation and is also healthy for the foetus. When the baby moves in the belly, it is the ideal time to bond with the child. Use your voice or music to enhance those delicate movements.

‍Share your emotions with them. If there is some stress, remember the baby is going through it too, so calm them down in a soothing voice. Remind the baby of your happiness or sorrow.

On A Final Note...

Researchers have demonstrated that unborn babies respond to different vibrations and sounds with changes in their heart rate or movement patterns, and they are particularly responsive to the sound of their mother's voice.