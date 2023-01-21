Benefits Of Lemon Tea During Pregnancy; Are There Any Risks?

A lemon tea is simply a tea made with lemon juice. Lemon tea is simply lemon juice squeezed into normally prepared black or green tea. This was commonly consumed for its supposed healing properties for a long period of time.

Can I Drink Lemon Tea During Pregnancy?

During pregnancy, many women experience effects such as nausea. In light of the risks associated with taking medication, many women choose to use herbal or natural remedies instead. People commonly use lemon to soothe nausea, but it may also have other benefits [1].

What Are The Benefits Of Drinking Lemon Tea During Pregnancy?

The benefits of drinking lemon tea while pregnant are numerous. The following are some of the benefits of drinking lemon tea while pregnant:

1. For hydration

During the second trimester, doctors usually advise pregnant and breastfeeding women to increase their daily intake by 300 calories, as well as 300 millilitres of fluid per day. If a person enjoys the flavor of lemon drinks, it can motivate him or her to consume more fluids [2].

2. For easing nausea

A common complaint among pregnant women is nausea, which can be relieved by taking lemon juice or lemons orally. Some recent studies have shown that lemon is more effective than a placebo in relieving nausea and vomiting during pregnancy [3].

3. For folate

In addition to being low in calories, lemons contain approximately 6.38 micrograms (mcg) of folate. In pregnancy, women require more folate, which is a key nutrient for neural development in the developing fetus. Lemons, however, do not contain sufficient levels of folate for pregnant women, so they should not rely solely on them for folate [4].

Other sources of folate include spinach, avocados etc.

4. For digestion

By calming your stomach, lemon tea contributes to a healthy digestion process. Lemon juice combined with warm water may help flush toxins from the digestive tract and improve digestion. Additionally, lemon tea contains relatively few carbohydrates and is high in fibre, which can significantly assist digestion during pregnancy and prevent constipation [5].

5. For skin health

With its astringent properties, lemon tea is a powerful tool for removing dead skin cells. Additionally, lemon tea contains anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent acne, pimples, and eczema, as well as other skin diseases. The hormonal imbalance that occurs during pregnancy is commonly associated with pregnancy acne [6].

What Are The Risks Of Drinking Honey Lemon Tea While Pregnant?

While lemon consumption is generally safe during pregnancy, excessive consumption may pose some risks.

Tooth erosion: People who consume a lot of citrus fruits are at risk of damaging their teeth. Furthermore, pregnancy can make women more susceptible to dental conditions such as periodontal disease and cavities [7].

Heartburn: Lemons are rich in citric acid, which may exacerbate heartburn symptoms in some pregnant women. Different foods may trigger heartburn in different individuals [8].

Sugar content in lemonade: Lemonade contains sugar to improve its flavour; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends limiting sugar intake to no more than 10% of one's total daily calories.

Is It Safe To Drink Lemon Tea While Pregnant?

In pregnancy, it is generally safe to consume a small amount of lemon tea as long as it contains not excessive amounts of caffeine. In contrast, bottled lemon teas are high in sugar and frequent consumption of sugary drinks during pregnancy can increase your risk of gestational diabetes. Moderation is key.

Rather than buying lemon tea from a store, making it at home is the best way to consume it.