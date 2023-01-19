The benefits of exercise during the pregnancy period are many. Make regular exercise part of your pregnancy routine, and you will have a more comfortable labour and quicker recovery, even if it is just a walk around the block or stretches.

Although exercising throughout pregnancy does not guarantee a fast recovery or pain-free back, most health care providers recommend doing as much exercise as you can throughout pregnancy to keep you healthy and comfortable [1].

As we are aware, exercising during pregnancy has many health benefits for the mother, but what about the baby? Let's take a closer look at the benefits of exercising during pregnancy for the baby.

Benefits Of Exercise During Pregnancy For The Baby

The benefits of staying active during pregnancy extend beyond the mother. Babies whose mothers exercise during pregnancy may benefit from a number of developmental benefits that may contribute to them being healthier and more active later in life [2].

The following are some of the benefits of exercise during pregnancy for the baby:

It has been found that infants exposed to exercise in utero may benefit from the release of certain maternal growth hormones associated with exercise.

1. Enhanced motor development and coordination

Infants whose mothers are regularly excised report improved ability to grip, jostle, and control how they roll as a result. In the subsequent months and years, children with accelerated motor development may be more active than those whose coordination lags [3].

2. Reduced risk of childhood obesity

Considering that physical activity is a risk factor for childhood obesity, several studies have suggest ed that exercise during pregnancy may reduce this risk [4].

3. Improved brain function

Studies have shown that babies born to mothers who exercised during pregnancy have a more active and mature brain, as well as advanced neurodevelopment [5].

5. Reduced risk of being underweight

It has been suggested that regular exercise during pregnancy can reduce hypertension [6]. Your baby may be unable to get the oxygen and food they need as a result of high blood pressure, as it reduces blood flow to the placenta.

6. Improved heart health

According to recent research, babies of mothers who exercise may have stronger and healthier hearts as a result [7]. Researchers have found that pregnant women who exercised had babies with lower heart rates, both in utero and after birth, suggesting that the fitness of the mother also made her baby's heart more fit.

7. Reduced risk of foetal distress

A baby experiencing foetal distress is a sign that he or she is not well. Foetal distress occurs when the baby receives insufficient oxygen through the placenta. Foetal distress can occur in pregnancy, however it is more common during delivery [8]. Women who exercise during pregnancy have babies who are less likely to exhibit signs of foetal distress during delivery.

On A Final Note...

The benefits of being active will not only benefit you but also your baby. If running causes discomfort, you might consider low-impact exercises such as swimming or walking briskly for 150 minutes per week instead.