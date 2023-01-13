Tips For Taking Care Of A Newborn When Youre Sick

As if raising kids wasn't stressful enough, sometimes we have to do it while we're at our worst. But how can you keep your kids entertained - and safe - when you're struggling to keep your head above water?

It's not great when you're sick and have to take care of your baby, but it is unavoidable.

No matter how you wake up feeling, whether you have discomfort in your throat or have a burning fever, it can be overwhelming when your baby is so young. But don't worry, we are here to help you.

Taking Care Of A Newborn When You're Sick

Here are some tips on what to do when you are sick while caring for your newborn.

1. Don't panic

First things first - do not panic. As a parent, your first concern is how to prevent your child from catching what you have. There may be particular circumstances where you need to restrict contact with your child, but your doctor will advise you on this [1]. Maintain good handwashing habits and minimise contact with your child's hands and mouths.

2. Don't stop breastfeeding

Continuing breastfeeding is one of the most important things you can do for your baby to prevent them from illnesses. The adult body is quite advanced, so when you get sick, it will produce antibodies, which will then be transmitted to your baby through your milk [2].

Consider pumping if you cannot get up out of bed. Your partner can bottle feed your baby while you rest. Breast milk doesn't contain germs that cause temporary illness, so you don't need to worry about contamination.

3. Keep your distance

Separate yourself from other family members as much as possible, so stay a couple of metres away from your partner. If possible, try to keep your little one away from you if they do not understand the rules of social distancing [3]. Encourage your toddler to be more independent by sitting on their own chair or cushions instead of sitting on your lap.

For the time being, don't kiss your baby on the face or mouth. Your partner can give them extra hugs so they don't rely on you so much.

Do not worry if keeping your baby or toddler at bay completely is not possible. Most children and babies who become infected only experience mild to moderate symptoms. However, it is still worth preventing infection [4].

4. Allow 'more' screen time

If you want to get some uninterrupted rest, you might want to let your baby or toddler watch TV or play on a tablet. This also lets you avoid too much one-to-one interaction. When you feel unwell or you need a rest after doing other activities, try to save TV watching for last resorts.

5. Seek assistance

Let your support network know what's on your mind, ask for their help, and then let them take the lead on everything they can while you rest. It's hard asking for help, but you need it.

6. Take care of yourself

If you're sick with a newborn, things will get chaotic. While it's hard to watch dishes pile up and laundry pile up, this is your chance to practice one of the most important skills of parenting and that is - mild procrastination. If you prioritise rest, you'll feel better soon and be able to deal with the mess later.

7. See a doctor

In the days before, you might not have booked an appointment at the first sniffle or ache, but with a baby, it's important to get a proper diagnosis. Knowing what you're dealing with will help you be aware of how to be careful not to spread germs [5].

While exposing a new baby to germs you carry when you're sick is never ideal, there's a big difference between exposing them to the sniffles or a stomach virus that could cause severe dehydration [6].

Consult your doctor when you start feeling sick to make sure you can minimise your baby's exposure to germs.

On A Final Note...

It seems impossible to parent while ill, but people around the world manage it time and time again. With the right amount of help and support, you can do it!