How To Care For A Premature Baby? 7 Things Parents Need to Know

1. Temperature:

Your baby must be kept at a temperature that is comfortable and safe. Layering clothing or removing it when necessary is the most effective method. Do not overload the baby's bed with blankets, as this may cause the temperature to rise above what the baby can tolerate.

Maintain the baby's axillary temperature at 36.5-37.3 C (97.6-99.1 F), you can use a digital thermometer for this. The ideal room temperature is 20-23 C [4].

2. Bathing:

Water should not be hot but rather warm. Only plain water should be used to wash his/her hair. Bathwater should not contain any liquid cleansers. The baby should be sponge bathed until he or she reaches a weight of 2.5 kilograms. The use of lotions and oils should be avoided until your baby is at least one month old [5].

3. Breastfeeding:

The doctor may restrict breastfeeding if you have a premature baby. If this is the case, you will need to pump the breast milk. It is recommended that you consult a doctor before breastfeeding your baby. A baby's digestive system and control of electrolytes in the body all play a role in determining when he or she is ready for breast milk consumption [6].

Some doctors may recommend Kangaroo care for breastfeeding mothers. Sit your baby on your chest in a warm room at home wearing only a diaper. Let them move their heads to one side and enjoy skin-to-skin contact. Kangaroo care should be practised as often as possible [7].

As a bonding experience, kangaroo care is an excellent way to boost parent-child relationships. It also has several benefits like the following:

• stimulating breastfeeding,

• stabilising infant's heart rate and respiratory rate,

• improving oxygenation, controlling body temperature

• and promoting development in newborns.

4. Sleep positions

A premature baby's sleep position is very important. Upon returning from the hospital, ensuring that your baby sleeps on his or her back is very important. This reduces the likelihood of cot death. Newborns need considerable time to adjust to their new sleeping positions after leaving the womb [8]. For proper baby care, ensure that the baby is sleeping in a proper position.

5. Immune system

Premature babies have a weak immune system. Therefore, you should pay special attention to your baby. The infant mustn't develop any infections, as even minor infections might prove fatal [9].

6. Premature baby massage

Massages are beneficial for premature babies. Premature babies benefit from this by developing and improving their immune systems, blood circulation, skin condition, and digestion. Massage also contributes to the healthy growth of the baby [10]. In addition, the comforting strokes of your hand can often induce sleep in a baby if you gently massage them.

7. Emergencies

Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) patients have a higher re-hospitalisation rate than the general newborn population [11]. Therefore, if you have a premature baby, it is important to prepare for an emergency rather than wait for it to occur.

Search for the nearest emergency room in your area and determine the shortest route to get there. Be prepared to contact an ambulance if you suspect that your baby's condition is critical.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) In Premature Babies

It is a syndrome also known as cot death in which healthy babies die during sleep, usually within their first six months. Premature babies are at a slightly higher risk than term babies. Although it is still unknown exactly why SIDS occurs, certain measures can help prevent the occurrence of SIDS, such as [12]: