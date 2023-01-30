A miscarriage can feel like an end due to the extreme nature of the loss. Losing a child is a painful experience that is difficult to deal with. However, it is essential to understand that a miscarriage can occur for a variety of unavoidable reasons as well.

In spite of the fact that these reasons range from accidents to deficiencies in the mother or foetus, this situation remains unbearable regardless of the cause.

Post-miscarriage, it is even more important to take good care of your body in order to speed up its recovery and prepare it for future pregnancies [1].

Importance Of Nutrition After A Miscarriage

In a miscarriage, the unborn baby is lost before the 20th week of pregnancy in a sudden and unexpected manner. During this time, following after-effects of a miscarriage can be managed by taking a healthy diet, and focusing on nutrition [2].

The most important aspect of eating the right food for women after miscarriage is to replenish lost nutrients as well as build up stores in the body for future use.

A woman loses an exceptionally high quantity of vitamins and minerals due to excessive bleeding post-miscarriage. Therefore, it becomes imperative for women to consume a good dose of healthy foods after miscarriage [3].

The following article lists some of the most important healthy foods for women following a miscarriage.

Healthy Indian Foods To Eat After A Miscarriage

The following are a few Indian foods that are known to replenish and store nutrients in the body.

1. Calcium-rich foods to eat after miscarriage

After a miscarriage, calcium levels in the body rapidly decline, so it is very important to consume calcium-rich foods during this time [4].

It is advisable to consume dairy products, such as milk, curd, cheese, paneer, and buttermilk. Try lauki ki raita, fresh fruit raita, etc.

Greens such as spinach, amaranth, colocasia, fenugreek, etc.

Whole cereals, especially ragi.

Moong, moath beans, chana, matki, kulith, and masoor can be sprouted and consumed - mixed sprouts chaat is an excellent and tasty dish.

Among the best sources of calcium are sesame seeds (til).

2. Protein-rich foods to eat after miscarriage

Protein aids in the healing of the body as it contains amino acids that aid in cell repair after a miscarriage. Here are healthy Indian protein foods a woman can consume after a miscarriage [5]:

Lentils (dal)

Chickpeas

Green peas

Kidney beans

Black beans

Chia seeds

Pumpkin seeds

3. Folate-rich foods to eat after miscarriage

Miscarriage victims often plan to conceive again in the future, so it is important to consume folate-rich foods.

After a miscarriage, you may consume nutritious, protein-rich Indian dishes such as dal, chole, and palak paneer [6].

4. Mood-lifting foods to eat after miscarriage

When one experiences a miscarriage, they are likely to experience mental health issues such as depression and anxiety [7]. It is now known that magnesium deficiency is linked to depression, and consuming magnesium-rich foods reduces anxiety and helps reduce depression. Miscarriage diets may include the following foods:

Nuts and seeds

Whole grains like brown rice

Green leafy vegetables

Legumes like peas, lentils, chickpeas etc.

What are my chances of becoming pregnant after miscarriage?

The time it takes to ovulate after a miscarriage is dependent upon your emotional and physical readiness. Once you feel emotionally and physically ready to conceive after a miscarriage, there is no need to wait to conceive.

Speak to your healthcare provider for more information [8].

On A Final Note...

Getting well after a miscarriage is not easy. You will need a good diet, a lot of emotional support, and plenty of rest to achieve complete physical and mental recovery.

Healthy food is essential for the body after a miscarriage, since it is necessary for the body to recover and recuperate from the emotional and physical trauma that has occurred. Women who have just experienced a miscarriage should avoid junk and fast foods, high carbohydrate and low fibre foods, dairy and high fat meats, as well as (overindulgence of) sweets.