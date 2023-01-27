Parenting Tips To Self-Regulate Before You Co-regulate

'When little people are overwhelmed by big emotions, it's our job to share our calm, not join their chaos.' ~ L.R. Knost

Self-regulation is the ability to manage our emotions better so that we can control our impulses. This, in turn, results in better behaviour.

Self-regulation is a skill one learns and is not born with it. Our children don't have the ability just yet. And as with everything, we have to coach them with this skill.

Co-regulating is the only way our children learn to regulate. A child who has not seen or learnt from their parents to co-regulate may learn to repress their emotions or overreact. Emotional maturity starts from co-regulation.

Before we can co-regulate, we have to learn to self-regulate. Seeing the crying child will not help if a parent starts crying. One of them should be able to contain the feelings of others calmly. And guess what, as a parent, it is your job to be able to do that.

As parents, you must have heard the importance of regulating yourself to help a dysregulated child. Easier said than done. A dysregulated child usually takes us down in a downward spiral-the trigger they press, sometimes for no apparent reason. PAUSE-BREATHE.

If we are getting easily worked up, maybe it is time we look at ways of filling "our cup".

"Taking care of yourself doesn't mean me first; it means me too." ~L.R. Knost

I have compiled a few things that can help you -

Give your parents some grace-Most of our triggers arise from our unhealed childhood traumas. Please know your parents did their best with the information available to them at that time. Forgiving and being empathetic to them may help release some of the anger. Find time to do something that helped you De-Stress before you became a parent- Yoga, exercising, doodling etc. If not, every day may try to do it once or twice a week. Be consistent. Find a Support group- It could be an online support group or a group of people you are comfortable with. It could be your sister, friend, or mom of similar-aged children. Find your tribe where you can share your authentic emotions without being judged. Pick your battles-Remind everything is not a threat. If something is fixable, not harming anyone, it may be better to give in and ruin your connection with your child.

If you are someone who yells, then try this process recommended by Dr Laura Markham (creator of AhaParenting.com)-

STOP- stop talking

DROP- take a break

BREATHE

Minute one: What is upsetting you?

Minute two: Realize there is always another side to every story. Consider the situation from your child's perspective.

Minute three: Help your body release the feelings. Tap the acupuncture point on the edge of your hand (the karate chop point) while you breathe deeply. Say to yourself while tapping: "Although I am upset, I am safe. I can calm myself and heal this situation. "If you find yourself, the yawning-your body is releasing.



6. Stop negative inner critic- Learn to like, love & be kind to yourself. Always use a positive inner voice to yourself. Sometimes an adult in our life had either modelled a self-critical voice or we had an adult who criticised everything we did. This voice can become our inner voice. This can lead to frustration with our children seeing how they are an extension of us. Being kind to ourselves can help us be kind to our children.

7. Find time to be out in a park or near nature (could be your backyard with plants, grass etc.). This helps in releasing stress.

8. Most of the primary caregivers when they have children, they stop basic grooming and hygiene needs. If you wish to self-regulate, please do not ignore that. Wearing proper clothes going for your monthly haircuts, and spa rituals. Please keep doing that.

9. Eat healthily. When you fix a healthy bowl for your child do one for yourself as well.

10. If you still get angry, making you hit or spank, please seek professional help.

We are as much Work-in-progress as parents as our children. However, for their sake, we have to do it faster.

Happy parenting!