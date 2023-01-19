Why Babies Spit Up: What Causes It? How To Reduce Spitting Up?

Babies spit up quite frequently. Some spit up more than others. Some spit up while they are feeding; others spit up while they burp.

Spitting up is a common occurrence in healthy babies. About half of all babies experience gastroesophageal reflux during their first three months, also known as infant reflux or infant acid reflux.

Considering that this is not a major concern, experts state that this spitting up does not result in the loss of nutrients, nor does it indicate an underlying health condition such as indigestion.

Spitting Up In Babies: What Parents Should Know

A baby who spits up frequently is said to be a 'happy spitter', since it indirectly indicates that your child is comfortable, happy with his meals, and is growing without issues. It is, however, best to consult with a child specialist in such cases if your baby does not spit up despite being tapped during a burping session [1].

Because most babies are fed in the parent's arms while lying down, spitting up after a meal makes them feel comfortable on the chest. Aside from preventing babies from choking, spitting up after meals or breastfeeding also increases digestion, which leads to a sound night's sleep for the baby and a healthy growth [2].

Listed below are some of the most important things every parent needs to know about why a baby spits up after feeding:

What Causes Babies To Spit Up?

As for why babies spit up after meals, it is thought that after swallowing milk, the milk goes down past the back of the throat and then passes into the stomach via the oesophagus, a muscular tube.

In order for milk to reach the stomach, the oesophagus and stomach have a muscle ring that opens up. Once the milk or food has been passed through, this ring closes again. If this ring does not tighten up, the milk or food that the baby has consumed can come back through the oesophagus, leading to spitting up [3].

Can you avoid the spitting up?

Sadly, you cannot avoid spitting up in babies. If you do not allow your baby to sit right after the meal, he/she could feel suffocated on the chest, which could be harmful. However, you can always reduce the chances of your baby getting a spit up.

What Can You Do To Reduce Spitting Up In Babies?

Although you cannot prevent this spitting up after a feed, you can reduce the amount. After the baby has been fed, keep him/her upright for about 30 minutes to reduce the amount of food intake. During the day, you may also separate the food into smaller portions [4].

After the child has been fed, it is also important that the child sleeps on his/her back, as sleeping on a tummy or side can result in them spitting up more food consumed and can also result in vomiting.

Here are some tips on how to reduce spitting up in babies [5]:

Be sure to keep your baby upright

Avoid overfeeding.

Burp your baby regularly.

The baby should be placed on his or her back to sleep.

Can Spitting Up Become A Serious Problem?

When children grow, spitting up of food gradually disappears, but it can become a serious health issue if the baby is spitting up forcefully, is not gaining weight, is spitting up abnormal fluids, and has difficulty breathing [6].

Is there a difference between spitting up and vomiting in babies?

The act of spitting up occurs when a baby's stomach contents are forced out of his or her mouth, possibly through a burp. Vomiting occurs when the flow is forceful, shooting out inches rather than dribbling.

On A Final Note...

It is important to note that certain signs and symptoms may indicate that there is more to this than just plain old spitting up.

You should speak with your baby's doctor if your baby doesn't gain weight, spews up forcefully, refuses feeds repeatedly, has blood in his or her stool, is having difficulty breathing or has other symptoms of illness. If your baby starts spitting up at 6 months or older, contact your doctor immediately.