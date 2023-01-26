Understanding Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder: How To Support Children With ADHD

ADHD stands for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. It is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects attention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. People with ADHD may have difficulty focusing, sitting still, and controlling impulsive behaviours. It is typically diagnosed in childhood but can also be diagnosed in adults. It is often treated with medication, therapy, and lifestyle changes.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD is a cognitive disorder that affects approximately 2-7% of children globally. In numbers, an article published in India Today mentioned that it is estimated that 10 million Indian children are diagnosed with ADHD annually. In India, a study entitled Prevalence of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in Primary School Children conducted in Coimbatore found ADHD prevalence in children to be higher than the global estimate, at 11.32%.

ADHD can be diagnosed as early as age 3 or 4, but it is typically diagnosed in children between the ages of 6 and 12. A diagnosis of ADHD in very young children, however, requires careful evaluation, as many behaviours that are symptoms of ADHD (such as hyperactivity and impulsivity) are also normal developmental stages for children of that age. It is important to have a comprehensive evaluation done by a qualified professional such as a paediatrician, psychiatrist or psychologist who is trained to identify and diagnose ADHD.

The symptoms of ADHD can change over time and may improve as a person gets older. However, it is not a disorder that goes away completely. For some people, the symptoms may become less severe as they age, while the symptoms may continue to be a significant problem for others.

As children with ADHD grow, they may learn to compensate for their symptoms but still experience difficulties with organisation, planning, and time management.

Additionally, adults with ADHD may experience different symptoms than children with ADHD. Adults with ADHD may have problems with impulsivity, forgetfulness, and time management but may not be hyperactive.

It's worth noting that people with ADHD tend to do better with a consistent, structured routine and a supportive environment; therapy and medication can help manage the symptoms.

The symptoms of ADHD in children can vary but generally include difficulties with attention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity.

Some common symptoms of ADHD in children include:

Difficulty paying attention or staying focused on one task for an extended period

Easily distracted by external stimuli

Difficulty following through on instructions or completing tasks

Difficulty organising and completing homework or other assignments

Fidgeting or squirming in the seat

Constant movement or difficulty sitting still

Difficulty engaging in quiet activities

Interrupting others or blurting out answers before questions have been completed

Having trouble waiting for their turn

Difficulty with age-appropriate social interactions

It's worth noting that these symptoms can be normal for some children at some point in their development. Still, when they are persistent, severe and consistent with ADHD diagnosis criteria, they can be considered symptoms of ADHD.

Various educational options are available for children with ADHD, and the best option will depend on the individual child's needs and preferences.

Some of the most common options include:

1. Private school: Some private schools may have specialised programs or smaller class sizes better suited to children with ADHD.

2. Home-schooling: Home-schooling allows parents to tailor the curriculum and teaching style to their child's specific needs, which can benefit children with ADHD.

3. Virtual school: Virtual schools allow students to learn from home and at their own pace. It can be a good option for children with ADHD, who may have difficulty in a traditional classroom setting.

4. Special schools: Special schools are designed for children with ADHD and other learning difficulties. They may offer a more structured environment, a specialised curriculum, and trained staff who are experienced in working with children with ADHD.

It's important to remember that, regardless of the educational setting, a child with ADHD may require accommodations and support services to help them succeed in school. These may include extra time on tests, a quiet workplace, or frequent breaks. It's also important to have good communication between the school and parents to monitor the child's progress and adjust the support and accommodations accordingly.

There are a variety of things that primary caregivers can do to support a child with ADHD, including:

1. Establishing a consistent routine: Children with ADHD thrive on routine and structure. Establishing a daily routine and sticking to it as much as possible can help them feel more in control of their environment.

2. Creating a positive and supportive environment: Children with ADHD need a positive and supportive environment to thrive. Encouraging them and reinforcing positive behaviours can help them build self-esteem and confidence.

3. Monitoring medication: If your child is taking medication for ADHD, it is vital to monitor the dosage, side effects, and effectiveness regularly.

4. Encouraging physical activity: Regular physical activity can help children with ADHD release energy and improve focus.

5. Encouraging positive social interactions: Children with ADHD may struggle with social interactions. Encouraging positive social interactions and teaching social skills can help them build relationships and improve communication.

6. Communicating with the school: Maintaining an open line of communication with your child's teachers and school staff is crucial. They can provide valuable insight into how your child is doing in the classroom and can work with you to create a support plan.

7. Seeking professional support: If you're struggling to manage your child's ADHD, consider seeking professional support. This can include therapy, counselling, or support groups for parents of children with ADHD.

8. Being patient and understanding: Parenting a child with ADHD can be challenging, but it's important to remember that they are not acting out on purpose. Being patient and understanding can help your child feel more loved and supported.

It's worth noting that each child is unique and may require different strategies and support. At the end of the day, every child needs security, a sense of belonging and unconditional love.

Happy Parenting!