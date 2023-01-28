Turmeric Water For Kids: Can It Help With Digestion? Ways To Make Turmeric Water Tasty

A healthy spice, turmeric is touted as the golden spice - and that name is rightfully bestowed upon the spice owing to the numerous health benefits it possesses. Turmeric contains anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, anti-fungal and antibacterial properties, all thanks to curcumin - the compound present in turmeric.

Several studies point out that turmeric may be the most effective nutritional supplement in existence, benefiting us not just physically but also mentally [1].

The uses and benefits of turmeric are no news to Indians, as the herb has been used in India for thousands of years as both a spice and medicinal herb. A spice that is used all year around, turmeric has specific benefits according to the seasons - making it a total health gold mine.

Turmeric milk, turmeric water, turmeric and honey drink - there are plenty of ways turmeric can be consumed in addition to being added to your food. How about turmeric for kids? Is turmeric good for kids - more specifically, turmeric water?

Let's take a look.

Turmeric Water For Kids

The presence of curcumin in turmeric gives turmeric it its anti-fungal, antibacterial, and antiviral properties, as well as acting as a natural immune booster, which is extremely beneficial for young children. Here are some of the benefits of turmeric water for children:

1. Cold and flu treatment

Children are commonly affected by fevers and colds. If your child has a fever, it indicates inflammation in the body and a cold or cough indicates an infection caused by germs or microbes.

As a highly effective anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial agent, turmeric can be used to treat flu and fever, as well as to improve the immunity of the child against these conditions. It can also be used to prevent infection [2][3].

If your child is suffering from fever or flu symptoms, give him or her a mixture of turmeric, ginger juice, and honey.

2. Protects your child's teeth

Turmeric contains a natural compound known as curcumin, which has been shown to improve the oral health of children. Drinking turmeric water regularly will prevent issues like plaque formation. It will also keep the mouth feeling fresh by killing all the germs [4].

3. Strengthens the immune system

Turmeric contains curcumin, which has been proven to enhance the immune system in both children and adults. This not only helps prevent infections in children, but also helps prevent allergies. As a result of the release of a chemical called histamine by the immune system, allergies are caused by inflammation, rashes, and other reactions to common allergens [5].

The curcumin compound has been shown to reduce the production of histamine. This reduces the body's allergic response. Turmeric has also been shown to reduce the symptoms of asthma in children in studies [6].

Is Turmeric Water Good For Kids' Digestion?

A number of digestive disorders, including irritable bowel syndrome, can be treated with regular turmeric consumption. Additionally, turmeric improves the production of bile, which is very beneficial to digestion. In addition to keeping the liver healthy, it also helps prevent digestion-related inflammation [7][8].

Turmeric Water For Kids: Recipes

There are several ways to prepare turmeric for children that are safe and delicious. Here are some suggestions: