The problem of snoring is not restricted to adults. According to studies, approximately 20 per cent of children snore without much serious health consequences. This is referred to as habitual snoring. However, snoring in some children can be caused by health-related problems.

The causes of snoring in children can vary. Most children have this problem by the age of three. The medical community suggests that sleep apnoea caused by this issue may affect the child's development on both an emotional and physical level. The cause of snoring in children is crucial for parents to find out. Snoring can indicate a breathing problem or a sign of sleep [1][2].

If your child has a breathing problem while snoring, you must consult your doctor immediately. As a result of obstructions in the flow of air through the mouth and nose, snoring occurs.

In addition to the discomfort caused by the sound of snoring in children, there are some health risks associated with it, including difficulty breathing, frequent awakenings from sleep, and obstructive apnoea.

Snoring In Children: Causes And Symptoms

1. Inflamed or swollen nasal passages

a child experiencing inflamed or swollen nasal passages usually experiences difficulty breathing. This can be caused by inflammation or allergies. The symptoms of swollen nasal passages include breathing through the mouth and breathing loudly [3].

2. Nasal congestion

Children with nasal congestion may snore because of allergies, chronic sinusitis, or viral infections. They may breathe through their noses in an effort to avoid snoring [4].

3. Enlarged tonsils

Snoring in children may be caused by enlarged tonsils. This can cause severe breathing difficulties and more noise when sleeping. Parents should be aware of this when their child has tonsillitis and breathing difficulties. To prevent chronic conditions, it is best to consult a physician.

4. Respiratory disorders

A child who snores frequently may have allergies, asthma, an ear or throat infection, or other respiratory disorders. Consult a doctor at the earliest stage itself for better treatment of the condition.

5. Obesity

It has also been found that obesity can increase the rate of snoring in children. In a recent study, increased fat around the neck was found to be associated with snoring in children. Childhood obesity has become a serious health concern today, which is why it is important to reduce weight [5].

Advertisement

6. Stress

While this may come as a surprise to many, stress could be a cause for snoring in children. There continues to be controversy regarding the role of stress in snoring. Children who have some behavioural problems do experience snoring. However, there is no evidence to suggest that children snore because of stress. Another potential cause of snoring in children could be this [6][7].

However, it is extremely important that you do not overlook the snoring problem of your children. An early diagnosis will assist you in getting an effective treatment at the right time.

Should I Be Worried If My Child Snores?

Snoring in children is usually not dangerous, however, regular or severe snoring due to sleep-disordered breathing can have significant health consequences. Obstructive sleep apnea is the most concerning [8].

How Do I Get My Child To Stop Snoring?